Removing tags from our small SaaS runner on Linux

In GitLab 17.0, we are updating the tags of our small SaaS runner on Linux to be consistent with our other Linux runners.

Who will be affected?

If you are using the small SaaS runner on Linux with any tag other than saas-linux-small-amd64 , you will be affected as all other tags such as docker or linux will be deprecated. Job configurations that use a deprecated tag will become stuck.

An example job configuration that will be stuck could look like this:

test-invalid-tag: stage: test tags: - docker - linux script: - echo "I'm affected and will be stuck after 17.0"

The small SaaS runner on Linux is configured to run untagged jobs; this remains unchanged. So, if you're using the small Linux runner but haven't specified a tag, the behavior of your job will not change.

How to avoid jobs getting stuck

To avoid jobs getting stuck after the 17.0 release, you should change the tag in your .gitlab-ci.yaml file to saas-linux-small-amd64 .

An example job configuration that will work:

test-correct-tag: stage: test tags: - saas-linux-small-amd64 script: - echo "I'm running as expected"

Another example that will work is to define no tag, so the runner will pick up an untagged job:

test-untagged: stage: test script: - echo "I'm running as expected"

References