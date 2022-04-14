Today, GitLab provides exceptional project visibility, and helps ongoing management of student work. It allows increased collaboration between students, and prepares them for industry careers deploying state-of-the-art CI/CD pipelines. GitLab group and subgroup hierarchies have become a part of the department’s organizational structure. There are now four learning and infrastructural services fully managed by just two staff engineers using GitLab IaC integration with Kubernetes: keycloak, wiki, a discord bot and a self-made online judge.

Moreover, the GitLab environment simplifies Kubernetes development for beginners, who can make simple Helm child charts from templates to create services ready to deploy, Efanov said. “GitLab helps us to measure the performance of each student and it provides timely feedback. Sometimes, at the end of the term, a student would come up with some huge problems with which they had struggled for a long time,” he continued. “GitLab’s visibility means we can always ask what problems they face, if they are okay with them, or whether they need help with them.” While the institute provides important theoretical knowledge to students, the GitLab environment helps them expand that with practical experience in methods used by industry experts for creating better software.