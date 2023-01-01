Continuous integration in Agile development

Git it is the most popular method of version control, and can be beneficial for Agile teams because it allows for decentralized and simultaneous development. Tools like GitLab and others create a process around code mainly through issues and merge requests.

A merge request (MR) is a way to visualize and collaborate on proposed changes to source code. A CI workflow for teams using an Agile methodology would incorporate Agile core concepts as well as commits, merge requests, testing, and deployments.

Using labels

Labels are a way for teams to filter and manage epics, issues, and merge requests. For a specific project, teams may have labels such as Planning , In Progress , Staging , Reviewed , etc with their own lists in the Issue Board.

Teams can collaborate in the issues, and once next steps have been decided, a developer assigned to the issue might begin work and remove the label Planning and replace it with the label In Progress .

Code and commit changes

The developer can reference the corresponding issue in his commit message. The developer then pushes his commits to a feature branch and creates a merge request. The code is built and tested, and a team member can review the code changes.

Using Issue Boards between teams

Once one team finishes their review, they can remove the label In Progress and move the issue to the Staging Issue Board. This can alert the deployment team that the issue is ready.

Deploying code

Once the MR has been approved, it can be merged into the main branch and the issue closed.