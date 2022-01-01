New to DevOps? Here's why you need a DevOps platform

Once you’re working in DevOps and gaining all the software development and deployment benefits that come along with it, the next step is to understand the benefits of adopting a single, end-to-end DevOps platform.

As helpful as DevOps is, using a DevOps platform deployed as a single application takes those gains to the next level, enabling teams to deliver more value to their organization with fewer headaches. A platform, which combines the ability to plan, develop, test, secure, and operate software all in a single application, empowers teams to deliver software faster, more efficiently, and more securely. And that makes the business more competitive and more agile.

A complete DevOps platform gives organizations everything they need to turn ideas into functioning, valuable, secure software without the time-consuming and costly headaches that multiple tools and multiple UXes bring. A single, end-to-end platform also gives teams one data store sitting underneath everything they do, and, regardless of the interface they are using, allows them to easily surface insights about developer productivity, workflow efficiency, and DevOps practice adoption—out of the box.

If a DevOps team has an idea for new or better software, having a platform will make it easier and faster to get it out and into users’ hands.

While there are many benefits of using an end-to-end DevOps platform, we’re focusing here on two major gains: visibility and actionability.