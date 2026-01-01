Understanding current challenges is the essential first step. Friction often exists between developers and security teams despite improving relationships.

What challenges commonly exist?

Many organisations struggle with getting developers to prioritise fixing vulnerabilities. Security teams often find vulnerabilities only after code merges in test environments rather than during development.

Why does confusion about ownership exist?

Teams frequently disagree about security responsibility. Some security professionals believe they own security entirely while others say everyone shares responsibility. Clarifying ownership resolves this confusion.