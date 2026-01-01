DevSecOps Security Checklist: Complete Guide
DevSecOps security checklist covers ten steps to shift security left: align goals, automate scans, share reports, and streamline tools into a single platform.
A DevSecOps security checklist helps teams shift security left by moving it closer to developers. Developers find and fix bugs more effectively when security tools integrate directly into their workflow.
Changing long-held beliefs about security requires planning, patience, and persistence. A structured checklist ensures teams address all critical areas systematically.
Understanding current challenges is the essential first step. Friction often exists between developers and security teams despite improving relationships.
What challenges commonly exist?
Many organisations struggle with getting developers to prioritise fixing vulnerabilities. Security teams often find vulnerabilities only after code merges in test environments rather than during development.
Why does confusion about ownership exist?
Teams frequently disagree about security responsibility. Some security professionals believe they own security entirely while others say everyone shares responsibility. Clarifying ownership resolves this confusion.
With different assumptions about security and ownership, clear goals provide tangible targets. Moving security forward fails if teams do not understand their responsibilities and expectations.
Goals like testing more code translate into faster releases once processes stabilize. Bringing a security champion into planning from the beginning ensures security involvement at every step.
How does alignment improve accountability?
Successful DevSecOps improves accountability among non-security team members. Creating a culture where reducing security risks is everyone's responsibility distributes ownership effectively.
Without DevSecOps, security teams identify vulnerabilities using separate tools at the end of development cycles. They then return issues to developers for remediation, creating constant friction.
Identify how much time teams waste dealing with vulnerabilities after code merges. Look for security teams struggling to track remediation status of critical vulnerabilities.
A single dashboard where developers and security professionals see remediation status eliminates constant check-ins. Shared visibility reduces inefficient communications.
Security can bottleneck software releases, but it is too important to minimise or ignore. DevSecOps brings security forward in the lifecycle, but getting there requires honest discussion.
Bring development, security, and operations teams together for frank discussion about security-related pain points and bottlenecks. Ensure everyone's voice is heard.
Once everything is on the table, create a plan to resolve each concern and execute that plan. Discussion identifies pain points not apparent from data alone.
Smaller, incremental code changes are easier to review and secure than monolithic project changes. Small changes launch more quickly and reduce security review complexity.
How do small changes improve security?
Producing code in small units and running automated tests on each commit allows developers to remediate vulnerabilities immediately. Developers fix issues on the spot rather than waiting days or weeks for feedback.
How do small changes save time?
Running regular tests saves time when the completed application is tested before production. Early detection prevents accumulation of security debt.
Automation and integration make security scans powerful tools in DevOps. Ubiquitous scans mean every code change is reviewed and vulnerabilities are found much earlier.
Scans must be built into the developer's workflow rather than run separately. Integrated security enables developers to find and fix vulnerabilities before code leaves their hands.
Integration reduces the volume of security issues sent to security teams, streamlining their review. Security professionals focus on complex issues rather than routine findings.
Rather than keeping SAST and DAST results siloed with security teams, share information across the team, especially with developers.
Shared reports enable developers to understand and fix vulnerabilities directly. Immediate access accelerates remediation timelines.
Security reports help developers build necessary security controls into the software development lifecycle. Exposure to findings improves security awareness over time.
Traditional waterfall-style security finds vulnerabilities at the end of development cycles. Audit existing security workflows within your software development lifecycle to identify these patterns.
Consider eliminating or greatly reducing dependence on waterfall-style security processes. Organisations should always be able to change direction as needs arise.
Keeping your organisation nimble enables rapid response to security threats. Rigid processes prevent adaptation to emerging vulnerabilities.
The biggest challenge facing security professionals is prioritising vulnerability remediation. Other concerns include false positive volume and difficulty tracking vulnerability status.
Security teams need visibility into both resolved and unresolved vulnerabilities. They need to see where vulnerabilities reside, who created them, and remediation status.
Limited visibility contributes to security professionals feeling less prepared for the future. Better visibility improves confidence and effectiveness.
Teams cannot be responsible for security without the right tools. Shifting security left works best with an end-to-end platform.
An effective platform helps teams move away from waterfall processes, streamlines communication, includes automation and continuous integration, and provides a single source of truth for security scan results and vulnerability status.
Single platforms eliminate context switching between tools and ensure all team members access the same information. Consolidated visibility enables shared responsibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
DevSecOps is the practice of integrating security into every phase of the software development lifecycle.
It helps detect and fix vulnerabilities early, reduces risk, and aligns security with development workflows.
By automating security checks and integrating tools into developer workflows, it reduces delays and context switching.
Start by identifying where security causes friction in your development process and align teams on common goals.
End-to-end DevOps platforms like GitLab offer integrated CI/CD, security scanning, dashboards, and collaboration features.
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