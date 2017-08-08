Blog Company Join GitLab's September Issue Bash
August 8, 2017
2 min read

Join GitLab's September Issue Bash

Join us September 2017 and help us to squash some of the open issues in the GitLab Community Edition tracker!

gitlab-issue-bash-june-2017-cover.png
Mark Fletcher
eventscommunityopen source

This September we'll be holding another of our quarterly issue bashes to allow the Community to get involved in helping to squash some issues in the GitLab Community Edition issue tracker. We have over 1500 GitLab contributors, and we are always looking for more people to join in and contribute to the project in any way that they can.

Of course, some lucky contributors will be rewarded with awesome swag! 🙌

We now have the issue bash landing page with all the information about how exactly the Issue Bash works. Please take a look there and provide any feedback to our feedback project or propose changes directly here!

When is it Going to Happen?

We'll kick it off at 00:01 UTC on Saturday, September 2nd and will keep it up until 23:59 UTC on Sunday, September 3rd.

Who Can Contribute?

   At GitLab, everyone can contribute!   

This is your chance to get involved! Most of the tasks don't require technical expertise, therefore, non-technical community members are definitely welcome and prize worthy!

How do You Get Involved?

Please see the FAQ on the Issue Bash landing page to learn more about how to get involved.

Prizes

We have some awesome swag ready for you:

  • Five T-shirts
  • Four pairs of pajama pants
  • Three Moleskine notebooks
  • Two PocketCHIPs
  • One messenger bag (filled with all the stuff listed above!)

GitLab Issue Bash - Prizes

Users making any contributions to the project, between the start and end times of the event, will be entered into the random draw to win a prize. The contributions will be collated after the end of the event and prize winners, drawn at random, will be contacted in the weeks that follow.

To see how we draw winners at random please take a look at the prize winner calculator project

Questions? More info?

GitLab team and GitLab core team members will be on hand to answer questions and close issues. Please mention them if you need any help or need attention on an issue

