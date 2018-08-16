GitLab ranked 4th fastest-growing private software company on Inc. 5000 list of 2018's fastest growing companies

Pop the champagne! GitLab is now one America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking as the 4th fastest-growing private software company (44th overall) on this year's Inc. 5000 list with revenue growth of 6,213 percent over the past three years. This is the first year GitLab has appeared on Inc.'s 5000 list and we're happy to have such a strong showing.

Not just Git anymore

With humble beginnings as a simple Git repository manager, GitLab is now the only single application for the entire software development and operations lifecycle. Built on the philosophy that 'everyone can contribute,' GitLab allows product, engineering, quality assurance, operations, and security teams to work together at the same time in the same app, eliminating handoffs and bottlenecks and accelerating cycle time. From project planning and source code management, to CI/CD and monitoring, GitLab has everything businesses need for end-to-end DevOps.

How we move so fast

Our velocity of product innovation is largely thanks to our robust open source community of more than 2,000 contributors. Our open issue tracker allows anyone to comment on and contribute to the code we are co-creating with more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, including NASA, NASDAQ, Sony, and Bayer. This is just one of the ways we strive to live our value of openness and transparency.

Our customers are always telling us that they want to spend their engineering resources on writing code that makes money for the company instead of reinventing the wheel. By using GitLab they get to leverage the collective experience of over 100,000 organizations. They know they've got not only a great product today, but a strategic partner for the future. This collaborative spirit is how we're not only delivering new functionality fast (so fast, we're running out of space on the slide below 😁), but also shipping code that solves real-world problems, which accounts for the pace of our revenue growth.

Being on the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a big milestone, but we're just getting started. We have no intention of slowing down as we look to build best-in-class functionality across every part of the DevOps lifecycle.

About the Inc. 5000 list

This year's Inc. 5000 ranking system is based on the percentage of revenue growth qualifying companies saw from 2014 to 2017. For consideration, companies needed to be private, for-profit, independent and U.S.-based as of December 31, 2017. The companies must have also been incorporated by March 31, 2014 with a minimum revenue of $200,000 for that year and $2 million for 2017.