How we spent two weeks hunting an NFS bug in the Linux kernel

UPDATE 2019-08-06: This bug has now been resolved in the following distributions:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
- Ubuntu
- Linux mainline: Backported to 4.14-stable and 4.19-stable
On Sep. 14, the GitLab support team escalated a critical
problem encountered by one of our customers: GitLab would run fine for a
while, but after some time users encountered errors. When attempting to
clone certain repositories via Git, users would see an opaque
Stale file error message. The error message persisted for a long time,
blocking employees from being able to work, unless a system
administrator intervened manually by running
ls in the directory
itself.
Thus launched an investigation into the inner workings of Git and the Network File System (NFS). The investigation uncovered a bug with the Linux v4.0 NFS client and culiminated with a kernel patch that was written by Trond Myklebust and merged in the latest mainline Linux kernel on Oct. 26.
This post describes the journey of investigating the issue and details the thought process and tools by which we tracked down the bug. It was inspired by the fine detective work in How I spent two weeks hunting a memory leak in Ruby by Oleg Dashevskii.
More importantly, this experience exemplifies how open source software debugging has become a team sport that involves expertise across multiple people, companies, and locations. The GitLab motto "everyone can contribute" applies not only to GitLab itself, but also to other open source projects, such as the Linux kernel.
Reproducing the bug
While we have run NFS on GitLab.com for many years, we have stopped using it to access repository data across our application machines. Instead, we have abstracted all Git calls to Gitaly. Still, NFS remains a supported configuration for our customers who manage their own installation of GitLab, but we had never seen the exact problem described by the customer before.
Our customer gave us a few important clues:
- The full error message read,
fatal: Couldn't read ./packed-refs: Stale file handle.
- The error seemed to start when they started a manual Git garbage
collection run via
git gc.
- The error would go away if a system administrator ran
lsin the directory.
- The error also would go away after
git gcprocess ended.
The first two items seemed obviously related. When you push to a branch
in Git, Git creates a loose reference, a fancy name for a file that
points your branch name to the commit. For example, a push to
master
will create a file called
refs/heads/master in the repository:
$ cat refs/heads/master
2e33a554576d06d9e71bfd6814ee9ba3a7838963
git gc has several jobs, but one of them is to collect these loose
references (refs) and bundle them up into a single file called
packed-refs. This makes things a bit faster by eliminating the need to
read lots of little files in favor of reading one large one. For
example, after running
git gc, an example
packed-refs might look
like:
# pack-refs with: peeled fully-peeled sorted
564c3424d6f9175cf5f2d522e10d20d781511bf1 refs/heads/10-8-stable
edb037cbc85225261e8ede5455be4aad771ba3bb refs/heads/11-0-stable
94b9323033693af247128c8648023fe5b53e80f9 refs/heads/11-1-stable
2e33a554576d06d9e71bfd6814ee9ba3a7838963 refs/heads/master
How exactly is this
packed-refs file created? To answer that, we ran
strace git gc with a loose ref present. Here are the pertinent lines
from that:
28705 open("/tmp/libgit2/.git/packed-refs.lock", O_RDWR|O_CREAT|O_EXCL|O_CLOEXEC, 0666) = 3
28705 open(".git/packed-refs", O_RDONLY) = 3
28705 open("/tmp/libgit2/.git/packed-refs.new", O_RDWR|O_CREAT|O_EXCL|O_CLOEXEC, 0666) = 4
28705 rename("/tmp/libgit2/.git/packed-refs.new", "/tmp/libgit2/.git/packed-refs") = 0
28705 unlink("/tmp/libgit2/.git/packed-refs.lock") = 0
The system calls showed that
git gc did the following:
- Open
packed-refs.lock. This tells other processes that
packed-refsis locked and cannot be changed.
- Open
packed-refs.new.
- Write loose refs to
packed-refs.new.
- Rename
packed-refs.newto
packed-refs.
- Remove
packed-refs.lock.
- Remove loose refs.
The fourth step is the key here: the rename where Git puts
packed-refs
into action. In addition to collecting loose refs,
git gc also
performs a more expensive task of scanning for unused objects and
removing them. This task can take over an hour for large
repositories.
That made us wonder: for a large repository, does
git gc keep the file
open while it's running this sweep? Looking at the
strace logs and
probing the process with
lsof, we found that it did the following:
Notice that
packed-refs is closed only at the end, after the potentially
long
Garbage collect objects step takes place.
That made us wonder: how does NFS behave when one node has
packed-refs
open while another renames over that file?
To experiment, we asked the customer to run the following experiment on two different machines (Alice and Bob):
-
On the shared NFS volume, create two files:
test1.txtand
test2.txtwith different contents to make it easy to distinguish them:
alice $ echo "1 - Old file" > /path/to/nfs/test1.txt alice $ echo "2 - New file" > /path/to/nfs/test2.txt
-
On machine Alice, keep a file open to
test1.txt:
alice $ irb irb(main):001:0> File.open('/path/to/nfs/test1.txt')
-
On machine Alice, show the contents of
test1.txtcontinuously:
alice $ while true; do cat test1.txt; done
-
Then on machine Bob, run:
bob $ mv -f test2.txt test1.txt
This last step emulates what
git gc does with
packed-refs by
overwriting the existing file.
On the customer's machine, the result looked something like:
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
cat: test1.txt: Stale file handle
Bingo! We seemed to reproduce the problem in a controlled way. However, the same experiment using a Linux NFS server did not have this problem. The result was what you would expect: the new contents were picked up after the rename:
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
2 - New file <--- RENAME HAPPENED
2 - New file
2 - New file
Why the difference in behavior? It turns out that the customer was using
an Isilon NFS
appliance that
only supported NFS v4.0. By switching the mount parameters to v4.0 via
the
vers=4.0 parameter in
/etc/fstab, the test revealed a different
result with the Linux NFS server:
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
1 - Old file <--- RENAME HAPPENED
1 - Old file
1 - Old file
Instead of a
Stale file handle, the Linux NFS v4.0 server showed stale
contents. It turns out this difference in behavior can be explained by
the NFS spec. From RFC
3010:
A filehandle may or may not become stale or expire on a rename. However, server implementors are strongly encouraged to attempt to keep file handles from becoming stale or expiring in this fashion.
In other words, NFS servers can choose how to behave if a file is
renamed; it's perfectly valid for any NFS server to return a
Stale file error when that happens. We surmised that even though the results were
different, the problem was likely related to the same issue. We
suspected some cache validation issue because running
ls in the
directory would "clear" the error. Now that we had a reproducible test
case, we asked the experts: the Linux NFS maintainers.
False path: NFS server delegations
With a clear set of reproduction steps, I sent an email to the Linux NFS mailing list describing what we had found. Over the week, I went back and forth with Bruce Fields, the Linux NFS server maintainer, who suggested this was a NFS bug and that it would be useful to look at the network traffic. He thought there might be an issue with NFS server delegations.
What is an NFS server delegation?
In a nutshell, NFS v4 introduced server delegations as a way to speed up file access. A server can delegate read or write access to a client so that the client doesn't have to keep asking the server whether that file has changed by another client. In simpler terms, a write delegation is akin to someone lending you a notebook and saying, "Go ahead and write in here, and I'll take it back when I'm ready." Instead of having to ask to borrow the notebook every time you want to write a new paragraph, you have free rein until the owner reclaims the notebook. In NFS terms, this reclamation process is called a delegation recall.
Indeed, a bug in the NFS delegation recall might explain the
Stale file handle problem. Remember that in the earlier experiment, Alice had
an open file to
test1.txt when it was replaced by
test2.txt later.
It's possible that the server failed to recall the delegation on
test1.txt, resulting in an incorrect state. To check whether this was
an issue, we turned to
tcpdump to capture NFS traffic and used
Wireshark to visualize it.
Wireshark is a wonderful open source tool for analyzing network traffic, and it's especially good for viewing NFS in action. We captured a trace using the following command on the NFS server:
tcpdump -s 0 -w /tmp/nfs.pcap port 2049
This command captures all NFS traffic, which typically is on TCP port 2049. Because our experiment worked properly with NFS v4.1 but did not with NFS v4.0, we could compare and contrast how NFS behaved in a non-working and a working case. With Wireshark, we saw the following behavior:
NFS v4.0 (stale file case)
In this diagram, we can see in step 1 Alice opens
test1.txt and gets
back an NFS file handle along with a
stateid of 0x3000. When Bob
attempts to rename the file, the NFS server tells to Bob to retry via
the
NFS4ERR_DELAY message while it recalls the delegation from Alice
via the
CB_RECALL message (step 3). Alice then returns her delegation
via
DELEGRETURN (step 4), and then Bob attempts to send another
RENAME message (step 5). The
RENAME completes in both cases, but
Alice continues to read using the same file handle.
NFS v4.1 (working case)
The main difference happens at the bottom at step 6. Notice in NFS v4.0
(the stale file case), Alice attempts to reuse the same
stateid. In
NFS v4.1 (working case), Alice performs an additional
LOOKUP and
OPEN, which causes the server to return a different
stateid. In v4.0,
these extra messages are never sent. This explains why Alice continues
to see stale content because she uses the old file handle.
What makes Alice decide to do the extra
LOOKUP? The delegation recall
seemed to work fine, but perhaps there was still an issue, such as a
missing invalidation step. To rule that out, we disabled NFS delegations
by issuing this command on the NFS server itself:
echo 0 > /proc/sys/fs/leases-enable
We repeated the experiment, but the problem persisted. All this convinced us this wasn't a NFS server issue or a problem with NFS delegations; it was a problem that led us to look into the NFS client within the kernel.
Digging deeper: the Linux NFS client
The first question we had to answer for the NFS maintainers:
Was this problem still in the latest upstream kernel?
The issue occurred with both CentOS 7.2 and Ubuntu 16.04 kernels, which used versions 3.10.0-862.11.6 and 4.4.0-130, respectively. However, both those kernels lagged the most recent kernel, which was 4.19-rc2 at the time.
We deployed a new Ubuntu 16.04 virtual machine on Google Cloud Platform
(GCP), cloned the latest Linux kernel, and set up a kernel development
environment. After generating a
.config file via
make menuconfig, we
checked two items:
- The NFS driver was compiled as a module (
CONFIG_NFSD=m).
- The required GCP kernel settings were set properly.
Just as a geneticist would use fruit flies to study evolution in real time, the first item allowed us to make quick changes in the NFS client without having to reboot the kernel. The second item was required to ensure that the kernel would actually boot after it was installed. Fortunately, the default kernel settings had all the settings right out of the box.
With our custom kernel, we verified that the stale file problem still existed in the latest version. That begged a number of questions:
- Where exactly was this problem happening?
- Why was this problem happening with NFS v4.0 but not in v4.1?
To answer these questions, we began to investigate the NFS source code. Since we didn't have a kernel debugger available, we sprinkled the source code with two main types of calls:
pr_info()(what used to be
printk).
dump_stack(): This would show the stack trace of the current function call.
For example, one of the first things we did was hook into the
nfs4_file_open() function in
fs/nfs/nfs4file.c:
static int
nfs4_file_open(struct inode *inode, struct file *filp)
{
...
pr_info("nfs4_file_open start\n");
dump_stack();
Admittedly, we could have activated the
dprintk messages with the
Linux dynamic
debug
or used
rpcdebug,
but it was nice to be able to add our own messages to verify changes
were being made.
Every time we made changes, we recompiled the module and reinstalled it into the kernel via the commands:
make modules
sudo umount /mnt/nfs-test
sudo rmmod nfsv4
sudo rmmod nfs
sudo insmod fs/nfs/nfs.ko
sudo mount -a
With our NFS module installed, repeating the experiments would print
messages that would help us understand the NFS code a bit more. For
example, you can see exactly what happens when an application calls
open():
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233460] Call Trace:
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233462] dump_stack+0x8e/0xd5
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233480] nfs4_file_open+0x56/0x2a0 [nfsv4]
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233488] ? nfs42_clone_file_range+0x1c0/0x1c0 [nfsv4]
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233490] do_dentry_open+0x1f6/0x360
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233492] vfs_open+0x2f/0x40
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233493] path_openat+0x2e8/0x1690
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233496] ? mem_cgroup_try_charge+0x8b/0x190
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233497] do_filp_open+0x9b/0x110
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233499] ? __check_object_size+0xb8/0x1b0
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233501] ? __alloc_fd+0x46/0x170
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233503] do_sys_open+0x1ba/0x250
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233505] ? do_sys_open+0x1ba/0x250
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233507] __x64_sys_openat+0x20/0x30
Sep 24 20:20:38 test-kernel kernel: [ 1145.233508] do_syscall_64+0x65/0x130
What are the
do_dentry_open and
vfs_open calls above? Linux has a
virtual filesystem
(VFS), an
abstraction layer which provides a common interface for all
filesystems. The VFS documentation explains:
The VFS implements the open(2), stat(2), chmod(2), and similar system calls. The pathname argument that is passed to them is used by the VFS to search through the directory entry cache (also known as the dentry cache or dcache). This provides a very fast look-up mechanism to translate a pathname (filename) into a specific dentry. Dentries live in RAM and are never saved to disc: they exist only for performance.
This gave us a clue: what if this was a problem with the dentry cache?
We noticed a lot of dentry cache validation was done in
fs/nfs/dir.c. In particular,
nfs4_lookup_revalidate() sounded
promising. As an experiment, we hacked that function to bail
out early:
diff --git a/fs/nfs/dir.c b/fs/nfs/dir.c
index 8bfaa658b2c1..ad479bfeb669 100644
--- a/fs/nfs/dir.c
+++ b/fs/nfs/dir.c
@@ -1159,6 +1159,7 @@ static int nfs_lookup_revalidate(struct dentry *dentry, unsigned int flags)
trace_nfs_lookup_revalidate_enter(dir, dentry, flags);
error = NFS_PROTO(dir)->lookup(dir, &dentry->d_name, fhandle, fattr, label);
trace_nfs_lookup_revalidate_exit(dir, dentry, flags, error);
+ goto out_bad;
if (error == -ESTALE || error == -ENOENT)
goto out_bad;
if (error)
That made the stale file problem in our experiment go away! Now we were onto something.
To answer, "Why does this problem not happen in NFS v4.1?", we added
pr_info() calls to every
if block in that function. After running our
experiments with NFS v4.0 and v4.1, we found this special condition being run
in the v4.1 case:
if (NFS_SB(dentry->d_sb)->caps & NFS_CAP_ATOMIC_OPEN_V1) {
goto no_open;
}
What is
NFS_CAP_ATOMIC_OPEN_V1? We saw this kernel
patch mentioned this was
an NFS v4.1-specific feature, and the code in
fs/nfs/nfs4proc.c
confirmed that this flag was a capability present in v4.1 but not in v4.0:
static const struct nfs4_minor_version_ops nfs_v4_1_minor_ops = {
.minor_version = 1,
.init_caps = NFS_CAP_READDIRPLUS
| NFS_CAP_ATOMIC_OPEN
| NFS_CAP_POSIX_LOCK
| NFS_CAP_STATEID_NFSV41
| NFS_CAP_ATOMIC_OPEN_V1
That explained the difference in behavior: in the v4.1 case, the
goto no_open would cause more validation to happen in
nfs_lookup_revalidate(), but in v4.0, the
nfs4_lookup_revalidate()
would return earlier. Now, how do we actually solve the problem?
The solution
I reported the findings to the NFS mailing list and proposed a naive patch. A week after the report, Trond Myklebust sent a patch series to the list fixing this bug and found another related issue for NFS v4.1.
It turns out the fix for the NFS v4.0 bug was deeper in the code base than we had looked. Trond summarized it well in the patch:
We need to ensure that inode and dentry revalidation occurs correctly on reopen of a file that is already open. Currently, we can end up not revalidating either in the case of NFSv4.0, due to the 'cached open' path. Let's fix that by ensuring that we only do cached open for the special cases of open recovery and delegation return.
We confirmed that this fix made the stale file problem go away and filed bug reports with Ubuntu and RedHat.
Knowing full well that kernel changes may take a while to make it to
stable releases, we also added a workaround in
Gitaly to deal
with this issue. We did experiments to test that calling
stat() on the
packed-refs file appears to cause the kernel to revalidate the dentry
cache for the renamed file. For simplicity, this is implemented in
Gitaly regardless of whether the filesystem is NFS; we only do this once
before Gitaly "opens" a repository, and there are already other
stat()
calls that check for other files.
What we learned
A bug can be anywhere in your software stack, and sometimes you have to look beyond your application to find it. Having helpful partners in the open source world makes that job much easier.
We are extremely grateful to Trond Myklebust for fixing the problem, and Bruce Fields for responding to questions and helping us understand NFS. Their responsiveness and professionalism truly reflects the best of the open source community.
Photo by dynamosquito on Flickr