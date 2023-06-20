Blog git

Browse articles that include the git tag

code - cover
GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0 Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay. Author: Patrick Steinhardt Read Post
Engineering code - cover

Compose Readers and Writers in Golang applications

GitLab streams terabytes of Git data every hour using Golang abstractions of I/O implementations. Learn how to compose Readers and Writers in Golang apps.

Open Source coding-cover

The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release

Git 2.43 included some improvements from GitLab's Git team. Here are some highlights from the work the team has done on Git and why it matters.

Open Source tanukilifecycle.png

Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare

Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.

Engineering speedlights.png

Why and how we rearchitected Git object database maintenance for scale

Go in-depth into improvements to maintenance of the Git object database for reduced overhead and increased efficiency.

Product automation.png

Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab

With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.

Product git-241.jpg

Git 2.42 release: Here are four of our contributions in detail

Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve Git 2.42.

Engineering cascade.jpeg

How to adopt a cascading merge request strategy with GitLab Flow

This tutorial explains how to consolidate updates in a single branch and propagate them to other branches using ucascade bot.

News git-241.jpg

GitLab Gitaly project now supports the SHA 256 hashing algorithm

Gitaly now supports SHA-256 repositories. Here's why it matters.

DevOps git-241.jpg

Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail

Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve the latest version of Git.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert