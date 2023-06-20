Browse articles that include the git tag
Compose Readers and Writers in Golang applications
GitLab streams terabytes of Git data every hour using Golang abstractions of I/O implementations. Learn how to compose Readers and Writers in Golang apps.
The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release
Git 2.43 included some improvements from GitLab's Git team. Here are some highlights from the work the team has done on Git and why it matters.
Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare
Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.
Why and how we rearchitected Git object database maintenance for scale
Go in-depth into improvements to maintenance of the Git object database for reduced overhead and increased efficiency.
Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab
With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.
Git 2.42 release: Here are four of our contributions in detail
Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve Git 2.42.
How to adopt a cascading merge request strategy with GitLab Flow
This tutorial explains how to consolidate updates in a single branch and propagate them to other branches using ucascade bot.
GitLab Gitaly project now supports the SHA 256 hashing algorithm
Gitaly now supports SHA-256 repositories. Here's why it matters.
