January 10, 2019
2018: GitLab's year in review

Take a look at the highlight reel from 2018 – from landing $100M in funding to welcoming a host of great open source projects to GitLab.

In 2018, we added 289 new team members, raised another round of funding, spread the word about remote work, surpassed 2,000 contributors, welcomed some awesome open source projects to GitLab, and shipped 12 releases. It's been a banner year for GitLab, so before diving into 2019, we invite you to peer back through the mists of time at the top events from the past year, according to our community:

Product news

We announced GitLab Serverless

We introduced Meltano

You got really excited about the Web IDE

We successfully migrated to GCP and have noticed some improvements

AND you can check out all our releases from 2018 (and from all time) over here.

Community news

GNOME moves to GitLab

Drupal moves to GitLab

Freedesktop.org moves to GitLab

Errrrrybody is #movingtogitlab

Well, not quite, but 10x the normal daily number is still a big deal 😎

Y'all had feelings about burnout

And everyone struggles with Git sometimes

We celebrated 20 years of open source ❤️

And made GitLab Gold free for open source projects and educational institutions 🎉

We celebrated inspiring GitLab users

And there was lots of love for GitLab swag

GitLab news

We announced Series D funding and joined the 🦄 club

In September we announced $100 million in Series D funding, led by ICONIQ Capital. This brought our valuation to over $1 billion, and we couldn't be more excited to use this momentum to become best-in-class in every DevOps software category, from planning to monitoring.

We made #44 on the Inc. 5000 list

We hung out IRL in beautiful Cape Town

We made #17 on YC's 2018 Top Companies list

And we debuted some 🔥 integrations

That's all for now! We can't wait to see what 2019 will bring 🌟 As always, come hang out and tweet us your thoughts @gitlab.

