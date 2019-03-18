What’s your plan?

Today’s acquisition of AgileCraft by Atlassian brings up an interesting discussion: What’s the role of planning in today’s fast-moving software development lifecycle?

In DevOps, planning can’t be an after-thought or something only thought about at the beginning. Planning needs to be agile, and integrated into what’s happening every day in the modern software shop. Like a quote from the Beatles song, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”

GitLab has democratized planning, making it an integral part of the software development workflow, with out-of-the-box project management, kanban boards, epics, time-tracking, and agile portfolio management - with much more to come. More importantly, though, GitLab’s planning features are intimately linked to all of the other stages of software development. Developers, architects, and product managers can plan and re-plan together, collaboratively and concurrently, with full visibility to the entire cycle.

Don’t get us wrong - AgileCraft is a deep, well-thought out enterprise planning tool. But with GitLab, in addition to planning, you get an entire software development lifecycle tool out of the box.