Announcing 32/64-bit Arm Runner Support for AWS Graviton2

Kushal Koolwal is senior manager, Software Ecosystem Development at Arm Inc.

At Arm TechCon 2019, GitLab and Arm announced a joint partnership with the goal of providing first class citizen support for Arm architecture starting with GitLab’s CI/CD tool.

"Arm is on a mission to make cloud-native developers’ experience frictionless by building out the software stack and enabling a complete set of developer tools," says Pete Goldberg, director of Partnerships, GitLab. "Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the first major cloud provider to build and deploy Arm-powered compute instances. GitLab is proud to be Arm’s CI/CD solution, enabling DevOps to seamlessly certify new and existing applications in production environments hosted on AWS Graviton2."

GitLab and Arm announcement and partnership enhancements

Today, the partnership achieved another major milestone in its partnership efforts with the delivery of official support for 32-bit and 64-bit Arm-based GitLab runners in binary, rpm/deb packaging, and Docker image format.

This milestone highlights the following enhancements:

Arm Runner binaries were made available in the 12.6 release as part of the Graviton2 launch at AWS re:Invent 2019, allowing developers to start immediately in their custom environments.

RPM/DEB packages for easier install/upgrade in 12.9 release.

Native Arm Docker image in 13.0 release for container-based environments.

As a testament to the strength of the partnership, GitLab has:

Learn more about EC2 M6g Instances, powered by AWS Graviton2, here.