GitLab welcomes Janelle Romano and Patty Molthen to Federal Advisory Board

GitLab Federal, LLC, provider of The One DevOps Platform for the public sector, is excited to announce the appointment of Janelle Romano and Patty Molthen to its Federal Advisory Board.

“GitLab is thrilled to welcome Janelle Romano and Patty Molthen, two seasoned leaders, to the Federal Advisory Board as we continue to demonstrate the value of The One DevOps Platform within the public sector,” said Bob Stevens, Area Vice President, Public Sector at GitLab Federal, LLC. “We look forward to their contributions to GitLab as we continue identifying opportunities to drive adoption of new technologies and enable innovation and efficiency within the public sector.”

Romano joins the GitLab Federal Advisory Board after nearly three decades in government, first operating in, and then leading research, development, and operational organizations. She currently serves as Vice President of Cyberspace Operations at CACI, following her role as Chief of Critical Networks Defense at the National Security Agency.

“GitLab's mission to deliver a single, open core application that streamlines operations while allowing everyone to contribute is the type of driver that the government needs to help it achieve rapid iteration, integration, and innovation,” said Romano. “I am incredibly excited to work with GitLab to enable our servicemembers, intelligence professionals, and civil servants to unlock their own potential while delivering critical applications needed to achieve mission outcomes.”

For more than 20 years, Molthen served as an independent consultant to firms that work closely with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Military Health, the Defense Health Agency, Federal Healthcare Systems, and the Department of Defense. She is the owner of CM2 Group, a small consulting company that specializes in industries such as aerospace, transportation, and military defense. Molthen has been a member of several organizations in the Washington, D.C. area, including Women in Defense, Northern Virginia Technology Council – Acquisition team, ACT-IAC Small Business Alliance and Acquisition and Emerging Technologies Community of Interest panels, and a member of NDIA.

“I was drawn to GitLab due to its mission of enabling organizations to ship secure products more efficiently. I look forward to contributing my expertise in healthcare informatics, IT policy, and contracting support to benefit our servicemembers and military healthcare as a member of this prestigious board,” Molthen said.

Romano and Molthen join existing board members August Schell President John Hickey, Mountain Wave Ventures Partner Roger Cressey, Efrus Federal Advisors Founder Rob Efrus, and Buck Consulting Group CEO Nick Buck. In line with the company’s commitment to its Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging value, GitLab is proud to welcome these two accomplished women as advisors.