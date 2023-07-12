7 tips on how to successfully talk to execs about DevSecOps

If you want to begin using DevSecOps to speed, secure, and improve software development, you need to get business executives behind your plan. But talking with leadership – especially C-suite executives – isn’t always easy.

Software development teams want to use DevSecOps because it will reduce hands-on work, make the development process more efficient, foster collaboration, improve security, and speed development and deployment. Getting executives to understand how that all translates into business benefits is the key here. That’s what will spur them to OK a DevSecOps adoption.

To help executives understand the technical and business benefits of DevSecOps there are pitfalls you’ll need to avoid, as well as things you should make sure you do and discuss. Let’s dive into 7 things to consider right from the start.

1. Know your audience

Everyone is different. Some executives want every little detail. Others want a quick overview. And if, for instance, you’re talking with a CEO, focus on reducing costs and how more efficient and faster production can boost revenue and improve time to market. For CIOs, focus on productivity and efficiency. Tell them how automation and artificial intelligence (AI) features will save teams time and hands-on work.

2. Find a champion

If you’re going to be walking into a boardroom packed with C-suite executives or having a small meeting with a CEO, it helps to have backup. Find an executive who knows the language of business and key business drivers and pitch the idea of using DevSecOps to get her backing. Then she can help you make the pitch to other executives.

3. Make sure you have a plan

Before talking to an executive, you first need to draft a plan. Create a basic outline that gives you guidance about the key points to touch on, but also leaves room to take questions and feedback. Make sure you listen as much as you talk. Meetings are learning opportunities.

4. Don’t geek out on the tech

Remember that you are talking to business people. It’s easy for a technical person to fall back on using technical lingo and talking about the excitement of using the shiniest tools. But that’s not going to get someone far with most executives. Even a CTO, who is a technical person, is focused on the business – and how any technology is going to support that business or weigh it down. Don't use technical jargon or acronyms. Convey engineering objectives into a language of profit and loss. Tell execs why migrating to a DevSecOps platform will make the software development team, and the company as a whole, more successful.

5. Do your homework

If you work for a public company, listen to the quarterly reports to learn about immediate business objectives and long-term strategic goals. Have a coffee chat with or shadow someone who works in financial planning, analysis, and/or accounting. Learn from your colleagues how the company makes money and what its business needs are. Understand challenges, like security issues, compliance issues, or competitors coming out with new features faster. Then address those challenges. Make sure your presentation focuses on the company’s specific needs and any potential future challenges.

“I would recommend always starting by figuring out the business needs first,” says Fatima Sarah Khalid, developer evangelist at GitLab. “How does this bring value to the organization’s customers and how does this impact the company? Will it save money, unlock a new customer segment, open up new channels, or boost production and efficiency? These are the kind of strategic levers that are most helpful for leadership to hear.”

6. Focus on benefits to the executives

Of course, executives will want to know how DevSecOps will benefit the business that they’re running, but they’ll also want to know how it can benefit them and the specific job they’re doing. Let executives know that a DevSecOps platform will give them visibility into the entire software development lifecycle so they can see where projects slow down or progress, giving them more insight and control. And make it clear that an end-to-end platform fosters a culture where everyone, from customer service to marketing and the C-suite, can collaborate.

7. Don’t forget the money

As you plan out what to talk about with executives and what business challenges to focus on, remember that money always has to be part of the conversation. Since you likely will be reducing a complex and costly toolchain with the adoption of a DevSecOps platform, estimate the savings in both cost and time that will come from cutting that toolchain. Point out the savings, in terms of money and brand image, by reducing security vulnerabilities. Management also is going to want you to estimate how much it will cost to migrate to a platform, along with the human hours needed, and an adoption timeline.

“Tech people can never forget that executives are very focused on ROI,” says Ayoub Fandi, senior field security engineer at GitLab. “It’s always a central issue. They need to understand if any decision will bring them closer to their business goals. Adopting a DevSecOps platform can be a massive cost reduction. Each year companies spend more money on IT so if they can learn a way to spend less, it’ll be very welcome information.”

Remember that leadership likely is looking for reasons to say yes. You just need to provide them with those reasons – and make sure they’re solid business reasons. Make it clear what an adoption will look like in practice. Show them case studies of other companies that have made the move.

And the impact of enabling executives to understand the benefits of DevSecOps go beyond a single adoption. Learning how to understand an organization’s business needs and strategy, and learning the language of business are great skills for anyone in tech to have. Continuing to educate yourself and pursuing knowledge on the business side are top ways to increase your standing in your company, your hireability, and your paycheck.

