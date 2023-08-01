Blog News Medium GitLab SaaS runners on Linux now available to all tiers
August 1, 2023
1 min read

Medium GitLab SaaS runners on Linux now available to all tiers

Free tier users can follow a few instructions to use medium SaaS runners on Linux to increase CI/CD pipleline speeds.

fastlightrunner.jpeg
gabrielengel_gl-headshot Gabriel Engel
CI/CDDevSecOpsnews

Free tier users of GitLab can now experience shorter CI/CD execution times with medium GitLab SaaS runners on Linux. Previously, Free tier users could only use our small SaaS runner on Linux, which sometimes resulted in longer CI/CD execution times. As of now, though, our medium SaaS runners on Linux are available to all tiers.

To use the medium SaaS runners on Linux, simply add the saas-linux-medium-amd64 tag in your project's gitlab-ci.yml file. Under the hood, we spin up a fresh GCP n2d-standard-4 VM for one-time use with 4 vCPUs, 16GB RAM, and 50GB storage attached.

We look forward to seeing our Free tier users increase their pipeline speeds.

