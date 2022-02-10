O que é DevOps?

The evolution of DevOps has unfolded across four distinct phases, each marked by shifts in technology and organizational practices. This progression reflects the growing complexity within DevOps, driven primarily by two key trends:

Transition to Microservices: As organizations shift from monolithic architectures to more flexible microservices architectures, the demand for specialized DevOps tools has surged. This shift aims to accommodate the increased granularity and agility offered by microservices. Increase in Tool Integration: The proliferation of projects and the corresponding need for more DevOps tools have led to a significant rise in the number of integrations between projects and tools. This complexity has prompted organizations to rethink their approach to adopting and integrating DevOps tools.

The evolution of DevOps has unfolded through four distinct phases, each addressing the growing demands and complexities of software development and delivery.

This four phases are as follows:

Phase 1: Bring Your Own DevOps (BYOD)

In the Bring Your Own DevOps phase, each team selected its own tools. This approach caused problems when teams attempted to work together because they were not familiar with the tools of other teams. This phase highlighted the need for a more unified toolset to facilitate smoother team integration and project management.

Phase 2: Best-in-class DevOps

To address the challenges of using disparate tools, organizations moved to the second phase, Best-in-class DevOps. In this phase, organizations standardized on the same set of tools, with one preferred tool for each stage of the DevOps lifecycle. It helped teams collaborate with one another, but the problem then became moving software changes through the tools for each stage.

Phase 3: Do-it-yourself (DIY) DevOps

To remedy this problem, organizations adopted do-it-yourself (DIY) DevOps, building on top of and between their tools. They performed a lot of custom work to integrate their DevOps point solutions together. However, since these tools were developed independently without integration in mind, they never fit quite right. For many organizations, maintaining DIY DevOps was a significant effort and resulted in higher costs, with engineers maintaining tooling integration rather than working on their core software product.

Phase 4: DevOps Platform

A single-application platform approach improves the team experience and business efficiency. A DevOps platform replaces DIY DevOps, allowing visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

By empowering all teams – Development, Operations, IT, Security, and Business – to collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software across an end-to-end unified system, a DevOps platform represents a fundamental step-change in realizing the full potential of DevOps.

GitLab's DevOps platform is a single application powered by a cohesive user interface, agnostic of self-managed or SaaS deployment. It is built on a single codebase with a unified data store, that allows organizations to resolve the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities of an unreliable DIY toolchain.