Top 10 technical articles of 2022

With 2022 coming to a close, we wanted to ensure everyone gets one more chance to explore our top 10 technical blog posts of the year. Roll up your sleeves and enjoy our most-viewed how-to articles and don’t forget to bookmark them for next year!

1. Failed pipeline?

We have all been there, and not much is more frustrating than that red X. Staff Developer Evangelist Brendan O’Leary offers his best advice on troubleshooting the “why?” of a GitLab failed pipeline – it starts with keeping the right perspective. So many factors are involved in code development that it’s critical to ask all of the questions: Is it the code? Is it the test? Is it a vulnerability, etc.?

How to troubleshoot a GitLab pipeline failure

2. Why Git Rebase is your BFF

With code review increasingly important to successful DevOps, Senior Backend Engineer (Gitaly) Christian Couder thinks devs might be forgetting a secret weapon in their IDE: Git Rebase. Learn how to rework commits with Git Rebase, including expert tips to try different instructions like ‘reword’, ‘edit’, and ‘squash’.

Take advantage of Git Rebase

3. Alert fatigue is real

Follow along with Senior Site Reliability Engineer Steve Azzopardi as he lays out a GitLab investigation into annoying, time-consuming (and customer-facing) 502 errors in the GitLab Pages logs. To uncover the problem, Azzopardi and team had to unearth some red herrings along the way, but ultimately discovered the importance of PID 1 in a container.

How we reduced 502 errors by caring about PID 1 in containers

4. More pipelines = less complexity

CI/CD is at the heart of most modern DevOps practices, but that doesn’t mean it’s a “set it and forget it.” Staff Backend Engineer Fabio Pittino acknowledges the complexity challenges of CI/CD and suggests the solution is choosing the right pipelines for the job. Understand the differences between parent-child and multi-project pipelines to streamline your CI/CD efforts.

Breaking down CI/CD complexity with parent-child and multi-project pipelines

5. Hacking and bug bounties

How did a Swedish web developer go from zero to number seven on our HackerOne Top 10 list in just over a year? Johan Carlsson offers a detailed look at how and why he started looking for bugs in GitLab in his spare time, and how others can jump into hacking, too.

Want to start hacking? Here’s how to quickly dive in

6. Gitlab… on an iPad

Yes, you can code on an M1-chip-based iPad, and Staff Developer Evangelist Brendan O’Leary walks through all the necessary steps to get GitLab running using GitPod.

How to code, build, and deploy from an iPad using GitLab and GitPod

7. Speed up database changes

Many DevOps teams have mastered speedy application code changes but have struggled to make database updates equally streamlined. In this step-by-step guide, you’ll learn how to apply DevOps principles to database change management.

How to bring DevOps to the database with GitLab and Liquibase

8. A primer on IaC security

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is an increasingly popular solution for DevOps teams, and with good reason: It’s an efficient and low-resource solution. But, as Senior Developer Evangelist Michael Friedrich explains, it’s also ripe with potential security vulnerabilities. Friedrich takes an exhaustive look at the threats, tools, integrations, and strategies that make IaC a safer choice.

Fantastic Infrastructure as Code security attacks and how to find them

9. Everything you need to know about GitOps

Want to know how to make GitLab work with GitOps? Senior Product Manager (Configure) Viktor Nagy created an eight-part tutorial covering everything GitLab and GitOps, culminating in how to make a GitLab agent for Kubernetes self-managing.

The ultimate guide to GitOps with GitLab

10. The skinny on static site generators

Devs will get the most out of GitLab Pages by choosing the right static site generator (SSG). Developer Evangelist Fatima Sarah Khalid reviews six options and has also created a toolkit to help make the SSG evaluation process easier.

How to choose the right static site generator