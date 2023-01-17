GitLab Support changes enable faster response times, tighter controls for customers

Starting on February 1, 2023, only contacts who have been prelisted as a support contact through their company representative will be able to open tickets with GitLab Support. This change gives customers tighter control of support contacts for security and management purposes, and ensures that GitLab Support will be able to triage requests as quickly as possible.

We encourage all customers to review their current support contacts and make any necessary updates before this change goes into effect. Please keep in mind that if support is requested by someone who is not listed as a support contact, the ticket will be closed, and a new request will need to be entered by a listed support contact.

Prior to this change, anyone could open a ticket, but only users associated with a paid organization would receive SLA-bound replies. If you weren’t associated with a paid account, you would receive a response asking you to prove your entitlement. However, this often led to significant delays as we sorted out who was writing in and what plan they should receive support for.

By moving to named support contacts, every named support contact will receive support without the need for additional clarification.

There are a few other advantages to this arrangement as well:

Increased security : All organization contacts will be known and managed by the customer. If a support contact leaves the organization, customers can revoke access quickly and easily.

: All organization contacts will be known and managed by the customer. If a support contact leaves the organization, customers can revoke access quickly and easily. Tighter control : Our largest customers often have in-house support teams to help their internal customers get set up with organizational templates, provision access, or troubleshoot things like self-managed runners. This change ensures that only authorized contacts can create support requests, avoiding confusion on the part of an organization's end users.

: Our largest customers often have in-house support teams to help their internal customers get set up with organizational templates, provision access, or troubleshoot things like self-managed runners. This change ensures that only authorized contacts can create support requests, avoiding confusion on the part of an organization's end users. Less ambiguity: If you’re listed, you’ll get one of our support team members working with you. If you’re not listed, your ticket will be closed.

Overall, this is a boring solution that gives our customers the greatest flexibility and control over how GitLab Support interacts with their team.

To get started managing your organization's contacts, follow the instructions here.