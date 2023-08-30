Bookmark these changes: URL structure updates coming in GitLab 17.0

Over the next few releases GitLab will be making some changes to our URL structure. They mainly affect settings pages, but we're cleaning up a few other URLs as well. The URL structure represents the site map, and it should be both predictable and consistent. Over the years, page titles have begun to deviate from their original designation and these changes aim to rectify that. You can see the full effect of these changes in the tables below.
We will be adding these as 301 redirects over the next few months, with a plan to remove the old routes entirely in our 17.0 release in May 2024. If you have any of these pages bookmarked, or rely on these URLs, they will continue to work up until the removal in 17.0.
Please share your feedback on this change in the feedback issue.
Page URL updates
Here are the page URL updates for projects and user settings.
Project
|Sidebar
|Current Path
|New Path
|Analyze / Contributor statistics
|/-/graphs/
|/-/contributor_statistics/
|Code / Repository graph
|/-/network/
|/-/repository_graph/
|Code / Locked files
|/path_locks
|/-/locked_files
|Monitor / Alerts
|/-/alert_management
|/-/alerts
|Settings / Webhooks
|/-/hooks
|/-/settings/webhooks
|Settings / Monitor
|/-/settings/operations
|/-/settings/monitor
User settings
|Sidebar
|Current Path
|New Path
|User settings
↳ Profile
|/-/profile
|/-/user_settings/profile
|User settings
↳ Account
|/-/profile/account
|/-/user_settings/account
|User settings
↳ Applications
|/-/profile/applications
|/-/user_settings/applications
|User settings
↳ Chat
|/-/profile/chat_names
|/-/user_settings/chat
|User settings
↳ Personal access tokens
|/-/profile/personal_access_tokens
|/-/user_settings/personal_access_tokens
|User settings
↳ Emails
|/-/profile/emails
|/-/user_settings/emails
|User settings
↳ Password
|/-/profile/password/edit
|/-/user_settings/password/edit
|User settings
↳ Notifications
|/-/profile/notifications
|/-/user_settings/notifications
|User settings
↳ SSH keys
|/-/profile/keys
|/-/user_settings/ssh_keys
|User settings
↳ GPG keys
|/-/profile/gpg_keys
|/-/user_settings/gpg_keys
|User settings
↳ Preferences
|/-/profile/preferences
|/-/user_settings/preferences
|User settings
↳ Active sessions
|/-/profile/active_sessions
|/-/user_settings/active_sessions
|User settings
↳ Authentication log
|/-/profile/audit_log
|/-/user_settings/authentication_log
|User settings
↳ Usage quotas
|/-/profile/usage_quotas
|/-/user_settings/usage_quotas