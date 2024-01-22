Blog DevSecOps Platform Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available
January 22, 2024
2 min read

Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available

Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.

runners-abstract-cover
gabrielengel_gl-headshot Gabriel Engel
DevSecOps platformproductnews

We are now supporting Windows 2022 on our SaaS runners on Windows, which are currently in Beta. This is an important step in our plan to mature SaaS runners to general availability.

With this update, we are also announcing the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0, as we aim to simplify the tags across our portfolio of SaaS runners. The tags change follows our announcement of removing tags from our small SaaS runner on Linux.

Changes at a glance

  • Windows 2022 is available now.
  • We are changing the tags to saas-windows-medium-amd64.
  • With GitLab 17.0, we will deprecate Windows 2019 and with it the tags shared-windows and windows-1809.

How to migrate to Windows 2022

To migrate to using Windows 2022, update the tag in your .gitlab-ci.yaml file to saas-windows-medium-amd64 as such:

windows-2022:
  stage: test
  tags:
  - saas-windows-medium-amd64
  script:
    - echo "I'm running Windows 2022"

The job execution will look like this:

windows 2022 - migrate

With this release, we only support and update Windows 2022 for SaaS runners on Windows. Users are not able to select a different image version.

You can see all updates to our pre-installed software components that ship with our Windows 2022 image under Supported Windows versions.

Action required until GitLab 17.0

With GitLab 17.0, jobs configured with any of the deprecated tags shared-windows or windows-1809 will be stuck.

An example job configuration that will be affected:

test-invalid-tag:
  stage: test
  tags:
  - shared-windows
  - windows-1809
  script:
    - echo "I'm affected and will be stuck after 17.0"

The stuck job execution will look like this:

windows 2022 support - stuck job

To ensure a smooth transition and avoid job disruptions, update the tag in your .gitlab-ci.yaml file to saas-windows-medium-amd64 in the next three months.

References:

