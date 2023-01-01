After being established in 2014, the U.S. Army Cyber School at Fort Gordon was tasked with creating the school’s software development process from the ground up. There wasn’t a legacy system to manage or update, but at the same time, the school had nothing to work from — no instructors, no content, and no playbook to follow.

As the team started to create content for the program, the data was primarily created and stored on individual laptops. That approach quickly became problematic when the school experienced turnover and content was lost when individuals left the organization. Other early tactics included emailing around Zip files and whiteboarding, which resulted in an inefficient and exceedingly manual process. The school also lacked a way for the team to collaborate and track progress on their projects. Without a common repository for the team to contribute to, the school risked losing the valuable content they paid contractors to develop.

To address their growing challenges, the school drew inspiration from other teams doing software development and began their search for a Git-based solution for their unique situation. The goal was to empower the team with “Courseware as Code” and use DevOps principles like CI/CD to replace the traditional maintenance of content in documentation styles (presentations, word processing documents, spreadsheets, etc.) with markdown language and CI pipelines.

Captain Christopher Apsey and his team wanted one software tool that would allow developers to collaborate on a single corpus of information, a platform for students and staff to use Git and provide a way to access CI pipelines. They researched GitHub, Gogs, Node Kitten, and Gitea, and ultimately chose GitLab because it offered a variety of services that other platforms didn’t match, including integrated CI. With the collaborative capabilities of GitLab, coursework and certification assessments were established.