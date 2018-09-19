Take GitLab Gold out for a test drive

If you’re like me, you probably "try" new software and different products all the time. I’ve lost track of how many trials I’ve started, but I know that the trial helps me make a better decision about what to do next.

The same is true with GitLab; you really should try it out to get a sense about how much power and value is at your fingertips. What’s the difference between using the open source version of GitLab and the enterprise features of GitLab.com Gold / GitLab Ultimate? Night and day.

Here are a few things that you should explore in a GitLab trial:

Until now, if you wanted to explore these great GitLab features, your only option was to download GitLab Ultimate, install it, spin up your self-managed instance, and start your trial.

We’ve heard from customers that they wanted an easier way to try the enterprise features of GitLab without the extra work to download, install, and configure. Now, you can skip straight to trying GitLab with our new GitLab Gold Trial. GitLab.com Gold is our hosted version of Gitlab Ultimate, where you can quickly explore and test the end-to-end DevOps lifecycle features that make GitLab a one-stop solution for your entire delivery process.

Get started

Are you ready to explore GitLab Gold? You can get started in three simple steps:

Please make sure you're signed into GitLab.com so you can go to the trial signup page.