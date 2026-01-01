Try GitLab Ultimate for free
Free trial includes nearly[1] all Ultimate-tier features and access to GitLab Duo Agent Platform. No credit card required [2]
Start your trial now. After that, continue with free features or upgrade to a paid plan.
Start your 30-day GitLab Ultimate trial
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Start your 30-day Ultimate trial
You host. Download and install GitLab on your own infrastructure or in a public cloud environment. Requires Linux experience.
Note: You must be on GitLab version 18.0 or later and have an internet connection. See the FAQ for details.
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GitLab Trial Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
GitLab Trial Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What's included in a free trial
Your free trial includes nearly all features of our Ultimate tier, with the below considerations in mind:
GitLab.com Ultimate trials
- Are currently 30 days in duration.
- Include access to GitLab Duo Agent Platform and 24 credits per user.
- Include the use of a single project token that is available with the trial license.
- Do not include the use of group tokens.
- Are limited to 400 compute minutes per month.
- Features requiring external API connections are not available.
Self-managed Ultimate trials
- Are currently 30 days in duration.
- Starting with GitLab 18.9, will include access to GitLab Duo Agent Platform and 24 credits per user.
- Generally, free trials exclude support at any level. If you wish to evaluate GitLab for support expertise or SLA performance specifically, please contact sales to discuss options.
- Features requiring external API connections are not available.
Read more about how to get started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform during your trial.
After your trial ends:
- You can stay on the GitLab Free account tier, or upgrade to a paid plan.
- You will lose access to GitLab Duo Agent Platform and any remaining credits from the trial period.
GitLab.com vs. Self-Managed
Certain features are only available on Self-managed. Certain AI/ML powered features are limited to GitLab.com. Compare the full list of features here.
Pricing and discounts
A credit/debit card is not required for customers who do not use GitLab.com CI/CD, bring their own runners, or disable shared runners. However, credit/debit card details are required if you choose to use GitLab.com shared runners. This change was made to discourage abuse of the free compute minutes provided on GitLab.com to mine cryptocurrencies - which created performance issues for GitLab.com users. When you provide the card, it will be verified with a one-dollar authorization transaction. No charge will be made and no money will transfer. Learn more here.
Yes! We provide free Ultimate licenses to qualifying open source projects, startups, and educational institutions. Find out more by visiting our GitLab for Open Source, GitLab for Startups, and GitLab for Education program pages.
For GitLab.com, you can easily upgrade - just purchase a subscription, create a group, and add users. If you are self-hosting GitLab EE, you can enable all the features available on your tier by activating your instance with an activation code. If you want to upgrade from GitLab CE to one of the paid tiers, follow the guides in our documentation to upgrade to EE.
Installation and migration
See all the project migration instructions for popular version control systems in our documentation.
GitLab integrations
GitLab offers a number of third-party integrations. Learn more about available services and how to integrate them in our documentation.