Your free trial includes nearly all features of our Ultimate tier, with the below considerations in mind:

GitLab.com Ultimate trials

Are currently 30 days in duration.

Include access to GitLab Duo Agent Platform and 24 credits per user.

Include the use of a single project token that is available with the trial license.

Do not include the use of group tokens.

Are limited to 400 compute minutes per month.

Features requiring external API connections are not available.

Self-managed Ultimate trials

Are currently 30 days in duration.

Starting with GitLab 18.9, will include access to GitLab Duo Agent Platform and 24 credits per user.

Generally, free trials exclude support at any level. If you wish to evaluate GitLab for support expertise or SLA performance specifically, please contact sales to discuss options.

Features requiring external API connections are not available.

Read more about how to get started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform during your trial.