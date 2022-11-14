Blog News GitLab names Joel Krooswyk as its first Federal CTO
November 14, 2022
2 min read

GitLab names Joel Krooswyk as its first Federal CTO

New role reaffirms company’s commitment to the public sector.

bab_cover_image.jpg
GitLab
DevOps

Gitlab Federal, LLC, provider of The One DevOps Platform for the public sector, announced that Joel Krooswyk, former Senior Manager of Solutions Architecture, has been named Federal CTO.

Photo of Joel Krooswyk

“The creation of the Federal CTO position recognizes the importance of the public sector in the world of DevSecOps. Joel’s experience allows him to provide expert insight to government agencies as they seek guidance on DevOps practices, building software factories, meeting compliance requirements and more,” says Bob Stevens, Vice President of Public Sector at GitLab. “We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to the public sector through this new role and Joel’s appointment.”

As Federal CTO, Krooswyk will ensure that GitLab has a voice in developing key DevSecOps practices coming from standards bodies, Congressional committees, industry working groups, and other influential organizations. He also will assist GitLab in continuing to build and strengthen relationships with federal DevSecOps professionals to help them streamline and secure their software development environments with a DevSecOps platform.

“This is an exciting time in DevSecOps, and the federal government is on the leading edge, helping navigate such challenging issues as software supply chain security and regulatory compliance. I am thrilled to step into this new role and to be GitLab’s voice at the table, ensuring that our software development and security technology and practices are reflected in efforts across the public sector,” Krooswyk says.

Krooswyk has actively been involved in GitLab’s growth since 2017. He has 25 years of experience in the software industry. His experience spans development, QA, product management, portfolio planning, and technical sales, and he has written a half million lines of unique code throughout his career. Joel holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University as well as multiple industry certifications.

