GitLab vs JFrog

Overview

GitLab

JFrog

JFrog is a Universal Package Manager solution

GitLab competes with JFrog’s Pipelines in the Package stage. JFrog is near-complete maturity in most categories in the Package stage, offering a robust solution for Package Management and Software Delivery. However, it lacks the collaboration tools and visibility that is needed when planning features and Source Code Management in a DevOps process. Additionally, JFrog’s offering is not as flexible as GitLab CI. For example, with JFrog it is not possible to create dynamic behaviors.

GitLab's product roadmap

  • Virtual registries, which will make it easier to migrate customers from JFrog Artifactory to GitLab

  • Dependency Firewall is a new category of focus, which will help to prevent unknown or unverified providers from introducing potential security vulnerabilities

  • Improved discoverability and visibility into how dependencies are being used and by whom/which projects

GitLab releases

In-depth Analysis

Every team needs a place to store their packages and dependencies. GitLab aims to provide a comprehensive solutio