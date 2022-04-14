GitLab vs JFrog

GitLab competes with JFrog’s Pipelines in the Package stage. JFrog is near-complete maturity in most categories in the Package stage, offering a robust solution for Package Management and Software Delivery. However, it lacks the collaboration tools and visibility that is needed when planning features and Source Code Management in a DevOps process. Additionally, JFrog’s offering is not as flexible as GitLab CI. For example, with JFrog it is not possible to create dynamic behaviors.