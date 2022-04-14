Competitive Comparison
GitLab vs JFrog
Overview
GitLab
JFrog
JFrog is a Universal Package Manager solution
GitLab competes with JFrog’s Pipelines in the Package stage. JFrog is near-complete maturity in most categories in the Package stage, offering a robust solution for Package Management and Software Delivery. However, it lacks the collaboration tools and visibility that is needed when planning features and Source Code Management in a DevOps process. Additionally, JFrog’s offering is not as flexible as GitLab CI. For example, with JFrog it is not possible to create dynamic behaviors.
GitLab's product roadmap
Virtual registries, which will make it easier to migrate customers from JFrog Artifactory to GitLab
Dependency Firewall is a new category of focus, which will help to prevent unknown or unverified providers from introducing potential security vulnerabilities
Improved discoverability and visibility into how dependencies are being used and by whom/which projects
In-depth Analysis
Legend
Current capability
Read more about how we measure maturity
Every team needs a place to store their packages and dependencies. GitLab aims to provide a comprehensive solutio