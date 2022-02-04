Qu'est-ce que le contrôle de version ?

With version control, every change made to the code base is tracked. This allows software developers to see the entire history of who changed what at any given time — and roll back from the current version to an earlier version if they need to. It also creates a single source of truth.

Version control (or source control or revision control) serves as a safety net to protect the source code from irreparable harm, giving the development team the freedom to experiment without fear of causing damage or creating code conflicts.

If developers code concurrently and create incompatible changes, version control identifies the problem areas so that team members can quickly revert changes to a previous version, compare changes, or identify who committed the problem code through the revision history. With a version control system (VCS), a software team can solve an issue before progressing further into a project. Through code reviews, software teams can analyze earlier versions to understand the changes made to the code over time.

Depending on a team's specific needs and development process, a VCS can be local, centralized, or distributed. A local VCS stores source files within a local system, a centralized VCS stores changes in a single server, and a distributed VCS involves cloning a Git repository.

Learn five ways to enhance team collaboration with version control best practices →