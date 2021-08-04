About GitLab
Behind the scenes of The DevSecOps Platform
We're the company behind GitLab, the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform.
What started in 2011 as an open source project to help one team of programmers collaborate is now the platform millions of people use to deliver software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.
Since the beginning, we've been firm believers in remote work, open source, DevSecOps, and iteration. We get up and log on in the morning (or whenever we choose to start our days) to work alongside the GitLab community to deliver new innovations every month that help teams focus on shipping great code faster, not their toolchain.
Code
contributors
Offices
All-remote since inception
Estimated registered users
From planning to production,
bring teams together in one application
Our mission is to enable everyone to contribute and co-create the software that powers our world.
We prioritize things that help us work together effectively, such as assuming positive intent, saying “thanks” and “sorry,” and giving timely feedback.
We operate with a sense of urgency and bias for action and we do what we promise because we exist to help our customers achieve more.
From choosing boring solutions to documenting everything and being managers of one, we strive to make fast progress on the right things.
We work to ensure GitLab is a place where people from every background and circumstance feel like they belong and can thrive.
The GitLab project began with a commit
We started releasing a new version of GitLab on the 22nd of every month
The first version of GitLab CI is created
GitLab is incorporated
Joined Y Combinator and published the GitLab Handbook to our website repository
Announced our master plan and raised $20 million in B round financing
GitLab Inc. became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ: GTLB)
We strive to create an all-remote environment where all team members around the world can show up as their full selves, contribute their best, feel their voices are heard and welcomed, and truly prioritize work-life balance.
If you're interested in being a part of the team, we invite you to learn more about working at GitLab and apply to any open positions that look like a good fit.
TeamOps is GitLab's unique people practice which makes teamwork an objective discipline. It's how GitLab scaled from a startup to a global public company in a decade. Through a free and accessible practitioner certification, other organizations can leverage TeamOps to make better decisions, deliver results, and move our world forward.
