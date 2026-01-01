Enterprise Agile Planning add-on now available

Migrate from Atlassian to GitLab

Atlassian's announcement that all Data Center products will reach end-of-life by March 28, 2029 means thousands of organizations must now reconsider their DevSecOps deployment and infrastructure. While Atlassian creates uncertainty and forces costly migrations, GitLab delivers operational efficiency, faster delivery, enhanced security, and cloud transformation on your own timeline.

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GitLab is the fastest path from idea to software

Deploy anywhere

Choose how and where you want to deploy. GitLab will always serve customers that need a self-hosted solution.

Streamline software development

No more disjointed toolchains. Introduce your teams to a single platform for the entire software development lifecycle to shorten cycle times, boost productivity, and reduce development costs.

Go at your own pace

Not ready to transition away from all of your tools and services at once? No problem. GitLab also offers an extensive selection of integrations, so you can move at the speed that makes sense for your organization.

Move from Bitbucket to GitLab

Powerful version control

Always be launching with asset version control, feedback loops, and powerful branching patterns to help your developers efficiently test and deploy software.

Security and compliance, built in

Enable teams to review, track, and approve code changes with a single source of truth.

Move from Jira to GitLab

Agile planning

Accelerate business value delivery with out-of-the-box agile team and portfolio management features — all within the same software delivery platform that is used to build, test, and deploy software.

Value Stream Management

Visualize value streams and eliminate bottlenecks across the entire software development lifecycle, reprioritize quickly to improve productivity, and drive business value.

Move from Bamboo to GitLab

Pipelines built for simplicity and scale

Get started easily with built-in templates, and scale up with parent-child pipelines and merge trains.

Built-in security and compliance

From compliance pipelines to integrated security scanning, see it all in one place for better visibility and control.

In-context testing

Test everything automatically, from code performance to security — and review and approve the results in-context.

Move from Confluence to GitLab

Customizable wiki pages

Store organizational knowledge and documentation right within GitLab for easy access across teams and job functions.

New

GitLab Enterprise Agile Planning

Additional Agile Planning seats for GitLab Ultimate customers.
Contact us for pricing
Enterprise-grade Agile Planning solution:

  • Replacement for Jira

  • One planning workflow for everyone involved in the software development lifecycle

  • Value stream analytics to measure velocity and impact

  • Executive dashboards for organization-wide visibility

  • Stand-alone Enterprise Agile Planning seats for GitLab Ultimate customers

Resources for migrating from Atlassian to GitLab

Learn more about Atlassian ending Server support and how to move to GitLab.

  • Agile planning illustration

    GitLab Enterprise Agile Planning add-on for all roles

    Learn about GitLab's enterprise agile planning capabilities and how they support all team roles.

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  • GitLab logo with map background

    Why GitLab self-managed is the perfect partner for the public sector

    Discover how GitLab self-managed provides the security and control needed for public sector organizations.

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    Atlassian Server ending: Goodbye disjointed toolchain, hello DevSecOps platform

    Learn how to transition from Atlassian's disjointed toolchain to GitLab's unified DevSecOps platform.

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    5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

    Explore five key reasons why GitLab simplifies agile planning tool configuration for your team.

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    Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration

    Get practical tips and best practices for migrating your projects from Jira to GitLab successfully.

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    How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD

    Step-by-step guide for migrating your CI/CD pipelines from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD.

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  • Bitbucket logo

    Import your project from Bitbucket Cloud to GitLab

    Official documentation on how to import your projects from Bitbucket Cloud to GitLab.

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  • Jira logo

    Import your Jira project issues to GitLab

    Official documentation on importing your Jira project issues directly into GitLab.

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    1 billion pipelines of CI/CD innovation

    Celebrate GitLab's milestone of 1 billion CI/CD pipelines and learn about our continuous innovation.

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GitLab is the leading DevSecOps platform

GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevSecOps categories.

G2 - Spring 2025 - Regional leader EMEAG2 - Spring 2025 - Grid LeaderG2 - Spring 2025 - Users love usG2 - Spring 2025 - Best meets requirementsG2 - Spring 2025 - Regional Leader APACG2 - Spring 2025 - Easiest to useG2 - Spring 2025 - Best usabilityG2 - Spring 2025 - Best results

GitLab is a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

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GitLab is the only Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023

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GitLab integrates with hundreds of existing applications

Interested in how your product and engineering teams can partner better without switching tools? Contact us to learn more about custom solutions.

Jira

Simple Atlassian Jira integration

GitHub

Seamless GitLab CI/CD with GitHub SCM

Jenkins

Well-maintained GitLab plugin

APIs

APIs on every GitLab component