GitLab Enterprise Agile Planning add-on for all roles
Learn about GitLab's enterprise agile planning capabilities and how they support all team roles.Learn more
Enterprise Agile Planning add-on now available
Migrate from Atlassian to GitLab
Atlassian's announcement that all Data Center products will reach end-of-life by March 28, 2029 means thousands of organizations must now reconsider their DevSecOps deployment and infrastructure. While Atlassian creates uncertainty and forces costly migrations, GitLab delivers operational efficiency, faster delivery, enhanced security, and cloud transformation on your own timeline.
GitLab is the fastest path from idea to software
Choose how and where you want to deploy. GitLab will always serve customers that need a self-hosted solution.
No more disjointed toolchains. Introduce your teams to a single platform for the entire software development lifecycle to shorten cycle times, boost productivity, and reduce development costs.
Not ready to transition away from all of your tools and services at once? No problem. GitLab also offers an extensive selection of integrations, so you can move at the speed that makes sense for your organization.
Move from Bitbucket to GitLab
Always be launching with asset version control, feedback loops, and powerful branching patterns to help your developers efficiently test and deploy software.
Enable teams to review, track, and approve code changes with a single source of truth.
Move from Jira to GitLab
Accelerate business value delivery with out-of-the-box agile team and portfolio management features — all within the same software delivery platform that is used to build, test, and deploy software.
Visualize value streams and eliminate bottlenecks across the entire software development lifecycle, reprioritize quickly to improve productivity, and drive business value.
Move from Bamboo to GitLab
Get started easily with built-in templates, and scale up with parent-child pipelines and merge trains.
From compliance pipelines to integrated security scanning, see it all in one place for better visibility and control.
Test everything automatically, from code performance to security — and review and approve the results in-context.
Move from Confluence to GitLab
Store organizational knowledge and documentation right within GitLab for easy access across teams and job functions.
Replacement for Jira
One planning workflow for everyone involved in the software development lifecycle
Value stream analytics to measure velocity and impact
Executive dashboards for organization-wide visibility
Stand-alone Enterprise Agile Planning seats for GitLab Ultimate customers
Learn about GitLab's enterprise agile planning capabilities and how they support all team roles.Learn more
Discover how GitLab self-managed provides the security and control needed for public sector organizations.Learn more
Learn how to transition from Atlassian's disjointed toolchain to GitLab's unified DevSecOps platform.Learn more
Explore five key reasons why GitLab simplifies agile planning tool configuration for your team.Learn more
Get practical tips and best practices for migrating your projects from Jira to GitLab successfully.Learn more
Step-by-step guide for migrating your CI/CD pipelines from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD.Learn more
Official documentation on how to import your projects from Bitbucket Cloud to GitLab.Learn more
Official documentation on importing your Jira project issues directly into GitLab.Learn more
Celebrate GitLab's milestone of 1 billion CI/CD pipelines and learn about our continuous innovation.Learn more
GitLab is a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps PlatformsRead the report
GitLab is the only Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023Read the report
Interested in how your product and engineering teams can partner better without switching tools? Contact us to learn more about custom solutions.
Jira
Simple Atlassian Jira integration
GitHub
Seamless GitLab CI/CD with GitHub SCM
Jenkins
Well-maintained GitLab plugin
APIs
APIs on every GitLab component