Migrate from Atlassian to GitLab

Choose how and where you want to deploy. GitLab will always serve customers that need a self-hosted solution.

No more disjointed toolchains. Introduce your teams to a single platform for the entire software development lifecycle to shorten cycle times, boost productivity, and reduce development costs.

Go at your own pace

Not ready to transition away from all of your tools and services at once? No problem. GitLab also offers an extensive selection of integrations, so you can move at the speed that makes sense for your organization.