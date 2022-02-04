Blog News Public open source projects are eligible for Ultimate tier features
February 4, 2022
3 min read

Public open source projects are eligible for Ultimate tier features

GitLab's Open Source Program offers top-tier functionality and 50,000 CI pipeline minutes, for free. Learn more about applying.

Orit Golowinski
2022-07-28 UPDATE: As of 2022-07-01, all public open source projects on the Free tier have to apply to the Open Source program to continue receiving GitLab Ultimate benefits. In-app notifications informing impacted users of the change were active from 2022-04-18 through 2022-07-01. Please refer to the FAQ for more details.

GitLab believes in a world where everyone can contribute and we like to support those who share our mission.

GitLab exists today in large part thanks to the work of hundreds of thousands of open source contributors around the world. To give back to this community, the GitLab for Open Source Program was created to help open source teams be more efficient, secure, and productive by allowing them to use GitLab’s top tier capabilities.

Open source organizations have to meet the program requirements and actively apply in order to qualify.

Requirements include:

Learn more and apply to the GitLab for Open Source Program.

Note: Newly created public projects will no longer automatically receive the Ultimate tier benefits as of 2022-02-17, more details in this FAQ entry. In order to receive the benefits, you will need to apply to the GitLab for Open Source Program.

Why apply to the GitLab for Open Source Program?

The GitLab for Open Source Program gives access to unlimited seats per license to features of GitLab Ultimate (SaaS or Self-Managed), including 50,000 CI/CD minutes, for free to qualifying open source projects. GitLab Ultimate includes features that allow organization-wide security, compliance and planning. Some key features include:

To see a complete list of features, see our Feature Comparison between tiers page.

  • Free top-tier accounts do not include support. However, you can purchase support for 95% off, at $4.95 per user per month.
  • Your program membership needs to be renewed annually. If you do not renew, your account will be downgraded.
  • Acceptance into the GitLab for Open Source Program is at GitLab’s sole discretion, and we reserve the right to terminate the Program, or change the Program requirements at any time.

If you have any additional questions regarding this program, feel free to reach us at [email protected].

How to apply

  1. Set up a GitLab account. You’ll need to have a GitLab group already set up for your open source project or organization through a Free account or Free Trial. For help setting up a GitLab group, please see the relevant FAQ. If you're considering a migration, you do not need to have finished the migration before applying to our program. You will need at least one project (repo) set up under your GitLab group to comply with our requirements.
  2. Take screenshots. During the application process, you’ll need to provide 3 screenshots of your project. We suggest taking them in advance, since you’ll need to submit them on page two of the application form.
  3. Fill out the form and submit it.

Applications are reviewed and a response to your request can be expected within 10 business days. You may be asked to provide additional information.

Cover image by Clay Banks on Unsplash

