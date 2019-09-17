Announcing $268 million in Series E funding

We’re excited to share that GitLab has completed a $268 million Series E round of fundraising that pushed the company’s valuation to $2.75 billion. This latest funding round was led by existing investors Goldman Sachs and ICONIQ, but also included participation from nine new-to-GitLab investors.

Our plans for the funding are straightforward: GitLab will invest to make all of our DevOps platform offerings, including monitoring, security, and planning, best in class so we can enable our enterprise customers to continue to bring products to market faster.

At a time when the DevOps tools market is expected to triple by 2023 (from $5.2 billion last year to $15 billion, according to IDC), it was clear there was an opportunity for our company to pursue additional funding. “To be competitive today, companies need to be 10x faster to market. We made an early bet that enterprises would benefit from a single application experience for DevOps teams to accelerate getting software products to market faster and more securely,” says CEO Sid Sijbrandij. “I love hearing how our customers are innovating faster with a single DevOps application that enables Dev, Ops, and Security to collaborate, and this funding will help more organizations experience the benefits of this unified DevOps experience.”

Today more than 100,000 organizations use GitLab, including Ask Media Group, Charter Communication, Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, Ticketmaster, Nvidia, and many more. We just found out we were ranked 32nd in the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 – and we were the only cloud-agnostic DevOps tool maker named! Our ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth rate is 143%, a sign of customer satisfaction and strong demand.

A fast pace

This latest fundraising effort happened less than a year after we announced our Series D round of $100 million. At that time the company was valued at $1.1 billion; with today’s announcement, our valuation has more than doubled in less than a year.

It’s been an amazing journey to get to this point, and it’s worth remembering where we came from. In 2015 fewer than 10 people worked at GitLab; today over 800 team members contribute from 55 countries around the world. And we’re still growing, as our 222 open positions show. More than 4,800 people actively contribute code to GitLab, and we receive an average of 180 improvements to each monthly release. In March 2019 we had one million merge requests, which was a milestone indeed. We’re on this journey together and we couldn’t be more excited to see where it takes us. Today you’ll find us at our first ever user conference, GitLab Commit, in Brooklyn and then again in London on October 9. We’re looking forward to the inspiring customer stories that have made this all possible.

The funding was announced live in the keynote of GitLab Commit Brooklyn, also see the playlist of all talks that day.