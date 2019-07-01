Cómo usan los equipos GitLab y Terraform para la infraestructura como código: Demostración

There is a separate repository for each cloud: Azure, GCP, and AWS, and a repository for templates.

Similar files can be found in all three cloud repositories. All of the files are written in Terraform to automate the deployment process, while a gitlab-ci.yml file is also stored in the repository to provide instructions for automation.

The backend file

Using HashiCorp's Terraform Cloud Service as a remote location for the state file keeps the state file safe and in a central location so it can be accessed by any process. One advantage of using Terraform Cloud is it has the ability to lock the state to ensure only one job can run at a time, preventing multiple jobs from making conflicting changes. The code stores the state files in the Terraform Cloud in an organization called gitops-demo in a workspace called aws . This keeps the running state in the cloud provider, so any team member has access at any time.

terraform { backend "remote" { hostname = "app.terraform.io" organization = "gitops-demo" workspaces { name = "aws" } } }

EKS.tf file

The EKS is another Terraform file that leverages the EKS module for the Terraform cluster. Teams can define parameters such as the type of subnets and the number of nodes in the EKS terraform file.

module "eks" { source = "terraform-aws-modules/eks/aws" cluster_name = "gitops-demo-eks" subnets = "${module.vpc.public_subnets}" write_kubeconfig = "false" tags = { Terraform = "true" Environment = "dev" } vpc_id = "${module.vpc.vpc_id}" worker_groups = [ { instance_type = "m4.large" asg_max_size = 5 tags = [{ key = "Terraform" value = "true" propagate_at_launch = true }] } ] }

Define the GitLab admin

The Kubernetes provider can be used to create a GitLab admin user and set up automatically as code and managed by Terraform.

Register the cluster with GitLab

Now that a Kubernetes cluster has been created, it's time to register it with GitLab in order to deploy more code to the cluster in the future. The first step is to use the GitLab provider to create a group cluster named AWS cluster.

data "gitlab_group" "gitops-demo-apps" { full_path = "gitops-demo/apps" } provider "gitlab" { alias = "use-pre-release-plugin" version = "v2.99.0" } resource "gitlab_group_cluster" "aws_cluster" { provider = "gitlab.use-pre-release-plugin" group = "${data.gitlab_group.gitops-demo-apps.id}" name = "${module.eks.cluster_id}" domain = "eks.gitops-demo.com" environment_scope = "eks/*" kubernetes_api_url = "${module.eks.cluster_endpoint}" kubernetes_token = "${data.kubernetes_secret.gitlab-admin-token.data.token}" kubernetes_ca_cert = "${trimspace(base64decode(module.eks.cluster_certificate_authority_data))}" }

The code contains the domain name, environment scope, and Kubernetes credentials.

After this runs, the cluster will be created in AWS and automatically registered to the gitops-demo/apps group.