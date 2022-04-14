Cloud, Platform and Technology Alliance Partners

GitLab's global sales and integration partners help customers achieve technical and business goals in digital transformation. We partner with the leading solution providers — including systems integrators, cloud platform partners, resellers, distributors, managed service providers, and ecosystem partners – to maximize the value customers derive from adopting GitLab as their one DevSecOps platform. Our Channel partners are authorized to resell or purchase licenses on behalf of end users and/or deliver deployment, integration, optimization, managed and training services for GitLab customers.

These solutions are a critical element of GitLab's mission to enable our customers with modern software-driven experiences. Together with our partners we help businesses and organizations of all sizes and verticals, across the globe, to lead the digital transformation necessary to operate more effectively while providing a great customer experience.