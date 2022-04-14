Cloud, Platform and Technology Alliance Partners

GitLab Partner Program
"To go fast, go alone. To go far, go together." - Proverb
Overview
GitLab partners with a global ecosystem of leading partners to support our customers’ growing DevSecOps and Digital Transformation needs. Through our commitment to open collaboration, we’ve created an ecosystem of partners with complete integrations, support and services across the entire software lifecycle.
Channel, Resell, Integration and Training Partners
GitLab's global sales and integration partners help customers achieve technical and business goals in digital transformation. We partner with the leading solution providers — including systems integrators, cloud platform partners, resellers, distributors, managed service providers, and ecosystem partners – to maximize the value customers derive from adopting GitLab as their one DevSecOps platform. Our Channel partners are authorized to resell or purchase licenses on behalf of end users and/or deliver deployment, integration, optimization, managed and training services for GitLab customers.
These solutions are a critical element of GitLab's mission to enable our customers with modern software-driven experiences. Together with our partners we help businesses and organizations of all sizes and verticals, across the globe, to lead the digital transformation necessary to operate more effectively while providing a great customer experience.
Select partners are partners that make a greater investment in GitLab expertise, develop services practices around GitLab and are expected to drive greater GitLab product recurring revenues. Participation in the Select Partner track is by GitLab invitation only.
Our Open track is available to any partner that meets minimum requirements and will identify or support GitLab sales opportunities. GitLab Open Partners may or may not be transacting partners, and can earn product discounts or referral fees. Resellers, integrators and other sales and services partners join the program in the Open track.
Support your implementation and adoption with deployment, integration and optimization services. These partners may also resell GitLab software.
GitLab also offers partner certifications that enable partners to develop deeper GitLab expertise. The GitLab Professional Services Partner certification enables them to differentiate with unique service offerings and drive greater adoption of the GitLab platform. Additionally, GitLab Certified Training Partners are able to deliver GitLab or custom training to help customers develop greater expertise in their use of GitLab.
Cloud, Platform and Technology Alliance Partners
We collaborate with industry-leading cloud and technology providers across all major industries to deliver the best curated modern DevSecOps platform. Our partners integrate with GitLab to deliver customized DevSecOps solutions across industries and use cases. They are a critical element of GitLab’s mission: to enable our customers with modern software-driven experiences, and to ensure “Everyone Can Contribute” through a robust and thriving partner ecosystem that cultivates innovation and stimulates transformation. Together, we enable our enterprise customers to lead the digital transformation necessary to compete effectively in the market today
Cloud Services Providers and Hyper-scalers that provide public cloud computing services and software marketplaces where customers can procure and deploy GitLab. We've simplified GitLab deployments by partnering with leading cloud providers to deliver better software faster. Our cloud native integrations are a direct line to the environments developers trust most.
Hardware and Software partners that provide modern cloud / cloud-native application platforms which increase the modularity and extensibility of GitLab across enterprises and architectures
Driving Successful Partnerships
“To go fast, go alone. To go far, go together.”
This proverb best demonstrates our commitment to mutual success. GitLab has developed a robust set of partner enablement, training and commercial programs to enable our ecosystem of partners and customers to gain the full benefits of DevSecOps and Digital Transformation investments.
Partner Solutions
Implementation, deployment, integration and optimization services
Turnkey managed GitLab hosting service for sovereign requirements
Formal certification and custom training courses
Become professionally trained and enabled as GitLab Resell, PS, MSP and Training partner
Access our invite-only partner portal for unique resources, solutions and deal registration
Learn new skills and grow your professional opportunities (Partner portal login needed for access)
Role-based training and enablement to grow your GitLab skills and expertise
Publicly available certifications for GitLab users and professional experts
New partners can build integrated/interoperable solution with GitLab
Meet our Featured Partners
We’ve simplified getting started with GitLab by partnering with leading cloud, DevSecOps, Technology, Solution, Resell and Training partners to help you deliver better software faster. Our GitLab ready integrations are a direct line to the environments and tools developers trust most.
Become a GitLab channel or alliance partner
