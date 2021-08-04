About GitLab

We're the company behind GitLab, the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform.

What started in 2011 as an open source project to help one team of programmers collaborate is now the platform millions of people use to deliver software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

Since the beginning, we've been firm believers in remote work, open source, DevSecOps, and iteration. We get up and log on in the morning (or whenever we choose to start our days) to work alongside the GitLab community to deliver new innovations every month that help teams focus on shipping great code faster, not their toolchain.