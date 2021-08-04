About GitLab

Behind the scenes of The DevSecOps Platform

What we do

We're the company behind GitLab, the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform.

What started in 2011 as an open source project to help one team of programmers collaborate is now the platform millions of people use to deliver software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

Since the beginning, we've been firm believers in remote work, open source, DevSecOps, and iteration. We get up and log on in the morning (or whenever we choose to start our days) to work alongside the GitLab community to deliver new innovations every month that help teams focus on shipping great code faster, not their toolchain.

GitLab by the numbers

Code
contributors

3,300+

Offices
All-remote since inception

0

Consecutive releases
every month

133

Team members
in 60+ countries

1,800+

Estimated registered users

Over 30 million

From planning to production,
bring teams together in one application

T Mobile logoGoldman Sachs logoSiemens LogoNvidia LogoUBS Logo

GitLab's mission

Our mission is to enable everyone to contribute and co-create the software that powers our world.

GitLab's values

Collaboration

We prioritize things that help us work together effectively, such as assuming positive intent, saying “thanks” and “sorry,” and giving timely feedback.

Results for Customers

We operate with a sense of urgency and bias for action and we do what we promise because we exist to help our customers achieve more.

Efficiency

From choosing boring solutions to documenting everything and being managers of one, we strive to make fast progress on the right things.

Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging

We work to ensure GitLab is a place where people from every background and circumstance feel like they belong and can thrive.

Iteration

We aim to do the smallest viable and valuable thing, and get it out quickly for feedback.

Transparency

Everything we do is public by default, from our company handbook to the issue trackers for our product.

GitLab over the years

2011

The GitLab project began with a commit

We started releasing a new version of GitLab on the 22nd of every month

2012

The first version of GitLab CI is created

2014

GitLab is incorporated

2015

Joined Y Combinator and published the GitLab Handbook to our website repository

2016

Announced our master plan and raised $20 million in B round financing

2021

GitLab Inc. became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ: GTLB)

Working at GitLab

We strive to create an all-remote environment where all team members around the world can show up as their full selves, contribute their best, feel their voices are heard and welcomed, and truly prioritize work-life balance.

If you're interested in being a part of the team, we invite you to learn more about working at GitLab and apply to any open positions that look like a good fit.

Better teams. Faster progress. Better world.

TeamOps is GitLab's unique people practice which makes teamwork an objective discipline. It's how GitLab scaled from a startup to a global public company in a decade. Through a free and accessible practitioner certification, other organizations can leverage TeamOps to make better decisions, deliver results, and move our world forward.

Drawing of characters sharing a document

Blog

Fallback Cards Infinity

See what's new with GitLab, DevOps, security, and more.

Press room

Fallback Cards Infinity

GitLab news, press releases, logos and brand assets

Investor relations

Fallback Cards Infinity

The latest stock and financial information for investors.

Pruebe GitLab

Descubra todo lo que su equipo puede lograr desde una única plataforma para la entrega de software.

Headshots of three people

¿Tiene alguna pregunta? Estamos aquí para ayudar.

