¿Qué es el control de versiones de Git?

Git is a distributed version control system that enables software development teams to have multiple local copies of the project's codebase independent of each other. These copies, or branches, can be created, merged, and deleted quickly, empowering teams to experiment, with little compute cost, before merging into the main branch (sometimes referred to as the master branch). Git is known for its speed, workflow compatibility, and open source foundation.

Most Git actions only add data to the database, and Git makes it easy to undo changes during the three main states.

Git has three file states: modified , staged , and committed .

A modified file has been changed but isn't committed to the database yet. A staged file is set to go into the next commit. When a file is committed , the data has been stored in the database.

With Git, software teams can experiment without fearing that they'll create lasting damage to the source code, because teams can always revert to a previous version if there are any problems.