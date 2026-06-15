Magic Quadrant™ da Gartner® 2026 para plataformas DevSecOps

GitLab nomeado líder no Magic Quadrant™ da Gartner® 2026 para plataformas DevSecOps pelo quarto ano consecutivo.

Magic Quadrant da Gartner para DevSecOps em junho de 2026, categorizando diversas empresas de tecnologia com base em sua "integridade de visão" e "capacidade de execução".
  • Nomeado líder pelo quarto ano consecutivo
  • Reconhecido pela capacidade de execução e integridade de visão

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