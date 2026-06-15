Magic Quadrant™ de Gartner® 2026 para plataformas DevSecOps

GitLab nombrado líder en el Magic Quadrant™ de Gartner® 2026 para plataformas DevSecOps por cuarto año consecutivo.

Magic Quadrant de Gartner para DevSecOps a junio de 2026, que categoriza varias empresas tecnológicas según su «integridad de visión» y «capacidad de ejecución».
  • Nombrado líder por cuarto año consecutivo
  • Reconocido por su capacidad de ejecución y la integridad de su visión

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