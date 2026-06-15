2026年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms

GitLabは『2026年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms』で4年連続でリーダーの1社として評価されました

2026年6月時点のDevSecOps向けGartner Magic Quadrant。「ビジョンの完全性」と 「実行能力」に基づいて各テクノロジー企業を分類しています。
  • 4年連続でリーダーの1社として位置付け
  • 「実行能力」と「ビジョンの完全性」において評価

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