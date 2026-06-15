Magic Quadrant™ Gartner® 2026 per le piattaforme DevSecOps

GitLab nominato leader nel Magic Quadrant™ Gartner® 2026 per le piattaforme DevSecOps per il quarto anno consecutivo.

Magic Quadrant Gartner per DevSecOps a giugno 2026, che categorizza varie aziende tecnologiche in base alla loro "completezza della visione" e alla "capacità di esecuzione".
  • Nominato leader per il quarto anno consecutivo
  • Riconosciuto per la capacità di esecuzione e la completezza della visione

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