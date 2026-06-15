2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ für DevSecOps-Plattformen

GitLab wurde im 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ für DevSecOps-Plattformen zum vierten Mal in Folge als Leader eingestuft.

Gartner Magic Quadrant für DevSecOps, Stand Juni 2026, kategorisiert verschiedene Technologieunternehmen nach ihrer „Vollständigkeit der Vision" und „Fähigkeit zur Ausführung".
  • Viertes Jahr in Folge als Leader ausgezeichnet
  • Anerkannt für die Fähigkeit zur Ausführung und Vollständigkeit der Vision

Den Bericht herunterladen

Alle Felder sind Pflichtfelder.