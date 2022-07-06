Was ist Cloud-nativ?

Cloud native is more than simply taking existing apps and running them in the cloud.

Cloud native is a term used to describe software that is built to run in a cloud computing environment. These applications are designed to be scalable, highly available, and easy to manage. By contrast, traditional solutions are often designed for on-premises environments and then adapted for a cloud environment. This can lead to sub-optimal performance and increased complexity.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), an open source software organization focused on promoting the cloud-based app building and deployment approach, defines cloud native technologies as those that “empower organizations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds.”

As enterprises move more of their workloads to the cloud, they are increasingly looking for solutions that are cloud native. Cloud-native technologies are designed from the ground up to take advantage of the unique characteristics of cloud technologies, such as scalability, elasticity, and agility.