Magic Quadrant™ Gartner® 2026 pour les plateformes DevSecOps

GitLab nommé leader dans le Magic Quadrant™ Gartner® 2026 pour les plateformes DevSecOps pour la quatrième année consécutive.

Magic Quadrant Gartner pour DevSecOps en juin 2026, classant diverses entreprises technologiques en fonction de leur « exhaustivité de la vision » et de leur « capacité d'exécution ».
  • Nommé leader pour la quatrième année consécutive
  • Reconnu pour sa capacité d'exécution et l'exhaustivité de sa vision

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Tous les champs sont obligatoires