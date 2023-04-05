Guía para principiantes sobre la seguridad de los contenedores

Resource-efficient and highly portable containers are increasingly the go-to choice for modern software development. In fact, by 2023 more than 70% of organizations will be running more than two containerized applications, according to market research firm Gartner.

But containers have their downsides, particularly when it comes to security. GitLab’s 2022 Global DevSecOps Survey found that only 64% of security professionals had a security plan for containers, and many DevOps teams don’t have a plan in place for other cutting-edge software technologies, including cloud native/serverless, APIs, and microservices.

The solution is for DevOps teams to shift left and integrate security practices into each stage of the software development process. Here’s a step-by-step look at how teams can accomplish that goal.