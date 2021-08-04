Development at 7x the speed
Better together: Customers ship software faster with GitLab
Nasdaq's fast, seamless transition to the cloud
Nasdaq has a vision of becoming 100% cloud. They are partnering with GitLab to get there.
Achieve 5x faster deployment time
Hackerone improved pipeline time, deployment speed, and developer efficiency with GitLab Ultimate.
Learn more
GitLab brings the entire software development lifecycle into a single AI-powered applicationLearn more
Better insights
End-to-end visibility across the software delivery lifecycle.
Greater efficiency
Built-in support for automation and integrations with 3rd services.
Improved collaboration
One workflow that unites developer, security, and ops teams.
Faster time to value
Continuous improvement through accelerated feedback loops.
Get to the same page faster: Explore DevSecOps resources
2023 Global DevSecOps Report Series
See what we learned from more than 5,000 DevSecOps professionals on the current rise of AI, software development, security, and operations.
Cadence is Everything: 10x engineering organizations for 10x engineers.
GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij on the importance of cadence in engineering organizations.
Experimente o GitLab
Descubra o que sua equipe pode fazer com uma única plataforma de distribuição de software.Faça uma avaliação gratuita