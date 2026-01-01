Development at 7x the speed
Better together: Customers ship software faster with GitLab
Nasdaq's fast, seamless transition to the cloud
Nasdaq has a vision of becoming 100% cloud. They are partnering with GitLab to get there.
GitLab brings the entire software development lifecycle into a single AI-powered applicationLearn more
Better insights
End-to-end visibility across the software delivery lifecycle.
Greater efficiency
Built-in support for automation and integrations with 3rd services.
Improved collaboration
One workflow that unites developer, security, and ops teams.
Faster time to value
Continuous improvement through accelerated feedback loops.
Get to the same page faster: Explore DevSecOps resources
Read the report
DevSecOps Survey Report 2024
We asked more than 5,000 DevSecOps professionals to share how they feel about the state of security, AI, and more.
Read the blog
Cadence is Everything: 10x engineering organizations for 10x engineers.
GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij on the importance of cadence in engineering organizations.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.