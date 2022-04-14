See how HackerOne’s engineering team used automation with GitLab to save manual cycle time and create faster security scanning, saving an additional hour per deploy on testing.

GitLab’s advanced automation tools enable velocity with guardrails, ensuring code is automatically scanned for vulnerabilities.

GitLab offers a comprehensive governance solution allowing for separation of duties between teams. GitLab’s policy editor allows customized approval rules tailored to each organization’s compliance requirements, reducing risk.

GitLab’s security capabilities – such as DAST, fuzz testing, container scanning, and API screening – are integrated end-to-end.

Security is built in, not bolted on

Is your platform able to integrate security throughout the Software Delivery Life Cycle?

Integrating security at every step reduces the need for additional integrations and minimizes the risk of failure