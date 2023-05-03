Some of these disadvantages can be minimized by selecting the most appropriate code review method for your team. Here are four common approaches to code review:

Pair programming

Pair programming involves two developers collaborating in real time — one writing code (the driver) and one reviewing code (the navigator). Pairing sessions are popular with development teams because teammates collaborate to identify the most effective solution to a challenge. Team members share knowledge and can quickly overcome difficulties by working through ideas together and drawing on their expertise.

The benefits of pair programming

Transfers knowledge

Prevents information silos

Solves complex problems

Increases morale

Finds more bugs

Can be conducted remotely

The drawbacks of pair programming

Time-consuming

Can be overused

Difficult to measure

Over-the-shoulder reviews

In an over-the-shoulder-review, two developers — the author and reviewer — team up in person or remotely through a shared screen and the author explains the completed change proposal and offers reasoning for the chosen solutions. The reviewer asks questions and makes suggestions, similar to how team members collaborate during pairing sessions. The author can make small changes during the review and note larger fixes for a later time.

The benefits of over-the-shoulder reviews

Easy implementation and completion

Can be conducted remotely

Faster than pair programming

The drawbacks of over-the-shoulder reviews

Reviewer is detached from code

Review moves at the author’s pace

Lack of objectivity

No verification that changes were made

Difficult to measure

Tool-assisted reviews

Teams may decide to use tools to save time and ensure the highest quality code is shipped. Tool-assisted reviews can automatically gather changed files and display the differences, or make it easier to provide feedback and have conversations via comments, and incorporate things like static application security testing (SAST) to help identify and remediate vulnerabilities.

The best way to look at tool-assisted reviews is to consider them a complement to other types of reviews. Automated tooling is an effective way to enforce code standards, identify vulnerability, gather metrics, and gather files, but some teams may be tempted to completely rely on tooling and forgo team member involvement to conduct code reviews. Tools should be viewed as an extension of code reviews and a way to enhance the process.

The benefits of tool-assisted reviews

Easier to gather metrics

Automated tooling frees up developer focus

The drawbacks of tool-assisted reviews

Developers must maintain tools

Expensive

Will still require teammate reviews

Email pass-around

Email pass-arounds are often used for minor difficulties and small pieces of code. They can be conducted via email or source code management systems. During an email pass-around, an author sends an email containing code changes to reviewers. Email pass-around is similar to over-the-shoulder reviews in that they can be easily implemented and don’t require a strong learning curve or a mentoring stage to teach the author how to make a change.

The benefits of email pass-arounds

Easy implementation and completion

Facilitates remote, asynchronous reviews

Automatic reviews via SCMs

The drawbacks of email pass-arounds