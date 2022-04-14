Getting Started With AI in Software Development: A Guide for Leaders

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just on the way — it’s now fundamental to how organizations build applications. Companies are leveraging generative AI to radically change the way their teams build, secure, and deliver software. According to the GitLab research, 78% of development, security, and operations professionals are either already using AI or plan to within the next two years — a significant increase from 64% last year.

AI’s impact is evident: it drives faster, more secure development processes and offers a competitive edge. This transformation is not optional; 62% of C-level executives recognize AI integration in software development as essential to staying relevant.

AI is about empowering, not replacing

Managers need to be clear that using AI isn’t about replacing human developers, software engineers, or any other members of the software development team. It’s about helping them do their jobs more efficiently, better and faster. It’s about empowerment. AI takes arduous and mundane tasks off people’s plates so they have more time to do what they love — create higher-quality software that can take on business-critical needs.

Key capabilities of AI in software development

AI capabilities are powered by machine learning algorithms, large language models, computer vision, pattern recognition, and natural language processing. AI-powered tools — ranging from chatbots to code generation, vulnerability explanations, code refactoring, and anomaly detection — are transforming teams’ ability to uncover valuable insights and automate critical processes.

Using AI across the entire software development process

AI’s role extends beyond code generation — it enhances every phase of the software development lifecycle. From planning and coding to testing and deployment, AI acts as the next generation of automation, supporting software developers, security teams, and operations. This holistic approach ensures that every team member benefits from AI’s capabilities.

Using AI in a DevSecOps platform

Artificial intelligence capabilities can be used on their own but it’s easier when they’re part of a DevSecOps platform, which weaves security throughout the entire process to ensure that AI-generated code doesn't expose the organization to vulnerabilities. With an AI-driven platform, there’s no need to adopt a disparate collection of AI tools because they’re all seamlessly integrated in one application. The combination creates a powerful synergy that enhances security, automation, and efficiency across the entire development lifecycle.

If you haven’t started using AI in your software development process, now is the time. If you have, it’s time to accelerate.

IT leaders are perfectly positioned to help their teams not only adopt generative AI tools but maximize all the benefits that come with using them — adding efficiencies; eliminating routine tasks; improving code quality; giving developers more time to be innovative; and fostering, rather than replacing, human-to-human collaboration.

Managers and executives can work with their teams to figure out the pain points in their processes and how AI can help solve those problems. They also can strategize on what AI-powered solutions to start with and how to continue to add capabilities as they progress.

No matter where you are in your journey, there are clear steps you can take to put AI to work for you and your business. This ebook will guide you through how each role in the DevSecOps environment can take advantage of AI, and give you tangible takeaways for creating a strategic AI implementation plan that will ultimately help you create secure software faster.