How a DevSecOps Platform Drives Business Success: The Complete Guide

The evolution of DevOps into DevSecOps isn’t about a simple name change. It’s actually about a crucial advance in the mindset around DevOps.

Organizations increasingly have been turning to DevOps to make the development and deployment of business-critical software more efficient and reliable. But speeding software development without keeping security top of mind isn’t as efficient as it could be and it doesn’t produce the most secure software. DevSecOps takes the next step in DevOps, making the importance of security in the software development lifecycle explicit. It’s becoming a standard mindset as software development teams realize the value of incorporating security earlier, and throughout, the entire development process.

“There's never a good time for a security breach. Developers and executives need to understand that a small problem can easily become a bigger one. You need to invest in secure deployments and security observability to help prevent it." –Michael Friedrich, senior developer evangelist

The traditional approach of cobbling together multiple development and security tools creates unnecessary complexity, increases costs, and leaves organizations vulnerable to security risks. This comprehensive guide shows you how an end-to-end DevSecOps platform can:

Reduce the number of costly security investigations

Empower teams to fix vulnerabilities earlier in the software development lifecycle

Decrease money spent on toolchain licenses and management

Allow teams to identify issues that could hurt the brand and break customer trust

Lessen legal liability connected to security breaches

That focus on security saves companies money and time, while also better securing the business, its customers, and its brand. It also enables teams to push software out faster, helping companies meet customer needs before their competitors can. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that shipping software quickly isn’t done at the expense of security.

The benefits of a DevSecOps platform

Discover why 73% of security professionals are either using or planning to adopt a DevSecOps platform in the next year. Read our guide to explore how leading organizations are achieving:

95% faster deployment times

60% reduction in manual task overhead

Enhanced security controls across the software supply chain, translating into more secure code

Significant cost savings through toolchain consolidation

Real-world success stories and ROI

Learn how organizations like FullSave and HackerOne have transformed their development processes using an integrated DevSecOps platform, including a 12x increase in deployment frequency and dramatic reductions in security scan costs. They've also experienced enhanced team collaboration and visibility, leading to improved code quality and security outcomes across their entire software development lifecycle.

Expert insights and analysis

Understanding the impact of DevSecOps platforms is crucial for technology leaders across the enterprise. Our guide brings together valuable perspectives from industry leaders and technical experts, making it an essential resource for CTOs and CISOs evaluating security investments, development managers seeking to improve team efficiency, enterprise architects planning technical infrastructure, and security team leaders looking to shift security left in their development process.

What you'll learn in this guide

How DevSecOps platforms save money through toolchain consolidation

Why 83% of DevSecOps users rate their security efforts as "good" or "excellent"

Best practices for implementing a multi-cloud strategy

Strategies for securing your software supply chain

Methods for measuring efficiency and ROI

Ways to increase visibility and control across the development lifecycle

