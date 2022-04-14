What’s next in DevSecOps for the Public Sector

It’s clear from our 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey of more than 5,000 DevSecOps professionals that artificial intelligence (AI), security, and automation are top of mind for organizations across the board. But what about the public sector? This industry has some unique challenges and requirements — from countering cybersecurity threats to maintaining compliance and accelerating software delivery — that could make their progress and priorities a bit different.

We analyzed the 687 survey responses from development, security, and operations professionals in the public sector (defined in our survey as government, aerospace, and defense organizations).

According to our survey, the public sector as a whole is currently using AI in the software development lifecycle more than their peers in other key industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and software/computer hardware. But this doesn’t tell the whole story.

AI usage in the public sector varies substantially by geographic region. In North America, 38% of respondents said their organization is currently using AI for software development. This is similar to what we found for all respondents across industries and regions (39%), but lower than their public sector peers in other regions. Many are planning to start using AI, though. Three-quarters (75%) of public sector respondents in North America are currently using AI or plan to in the next two years.

In Europe and the U.K., more than half of respondents in the public sector (57%) reported that their organization is currently using AI in the SDLC — and 88% are currently using AI or plan to in the next two years.

In Asia and Oceania, nearly half (49%) of respondents said their organization is currently using AI in the SDLC, with a total of 82% currently or planning to use AI in the next two years.

A few things could have helped Europe get ahead on adopting AI for software development. First, the European Union (EU) set the parameters for AI adoption, by passing the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, earlier than the United States and many other countries. Second, the EU is investing in AI with The Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL) and Horizon Europe.

Read the full report for more in-depth analysis on DevSecOps, cybersecurity threats, AI advancements, and the unique challenges faced by the public sector.